Greyson Chance Has Entered His Sultry Era and ‘Jock Porn’ Proves It

Greyson Chance knows exactly how to get people’s attention. After all, when you promote a new song by telling fans to “support gay music stream JOCK PORN with one hand,” curiosity is practically guaranteed.

The cheeky caption accompanied the release of Jock Porn, the latest single from the singer-songwriter who first captured the world’s attention as a child. And judging by the reaction online, people are more than happy to see where this new chapter is taking him.

Remember the Kid Who Sang Paparazzi?

Back in 2010, Greyson Chance became one of YouTube’s earliest viral stars after his performance of Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi exploded online. The video earned tens of millions of views and introduced audiences to a talented young performer whose voice seemed far beyond his years.

Like many child stars, Chance spent the following years growing, evolving, and figuring out who he wanted to be as both an artist and a person. In 2017, he publicly came out on Instagram after receiving a message from a fan that inspired him to share his truth.

Since then, his music has increasingly reflected that journey.

RELATED: Singer Greyson Chance Recalls His Debut Over a Decade Ago

A New Era That’s Impossible to Ignore

Every album release feels like another chapter in Chance’s story, but this latest era might be his most confident yet.

The visuals surrounding Jock Porn are undeniably bold. Fans have been treated to a much shirtless Greyson, alongside imagery that leans heavily into desire, self expression, and queer identity.

Whether he’s teasing viewers with a playful “Are you watching jock porn?” or embracing a more provocative artistic aesthetic, Chance appears completely comfortable pushing beyond the expectations people once had of him.

For longtime fans who remember the piano-playing teenager from YouTube, the transformation has been fascinating to watch.

The Lyrics Go Deeper Than the Title

Despite the attention-grabbing name, Jock Porn is more than just a provocative title. The song explores questions surrounding masculinity, identity, attraction, and self-discovery.

“What is it to be masculine?

What is it to be feminine?

I don’t know”

The lyrics continue to wrestle with those themes while blending vulnerability with desire.

Like much of Chance’s recent work, the song feels introspective even when it’s playful.

Beneath the flirtatious marketing and eye-catching visuals is an artist examining who he is and what authenticity means to him.

Boystown Is Just Around the Corner

Jock Porn serves as another preview of Chance’s upcoming fifth studio album, Boystown, which is set for release in September.

The project already feels like an exciting milestone in his career. It showcases an artist who is no longer trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations and is instead creating music that reflects exactly where he is today.

For LGBTQ fans especially, there is something rewarding about watching an artist grow into himself so publicly and so honestly.

The kid who once went viral singing someone else’s song has become a confident queer musician telling his own story.

And if Jock Porn is any indication, Chance’s most exciting era may only be getting started. Jock Porn is available to stream now.