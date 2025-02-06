Is Dan Benson Really Deleting His Only Fans Page?

Photo Credit: @danleebenson

Millennial heartthrob and former Disney star Dan Benson has officially called it quits on his OnlyFans journey—but not before giving fans one last heartfelt message. Since joining the platform in 2022, Dan made waves by embracing his unexpected internet fame after failing to scrub leaked nudes from the web. Rather than fight a losing battle, he leaned into the chaos and turned it into an opportunity, providing premium content for his devoted followers.

“I decided to stop fighting against it and instead, go the other direction and completely lean into it,and build out a page instead of letting these people sell my privacy. So I started that adventure last year.”

Photo Credit: @danleebenson

But all good things must come to an end… or do they? Dan recently took to TikTok (in a now-deleted video) to announce that he’s stepping away from OnlyFans, citing personal and financial reasons.

“I think I’m done,” he shared. “When I made the decision to start an OnlyFans page, I thought I was doing it for the right reasons. I was doing it to support financially my elderly dog that needed a lot of financial help with his medical bills.”

Photo Credit: @danleebenson

“I was tired of being so poor and feeling like I was being taken advantage of. I don’t know. I think after years of doing this, it’s starting to weigh on me and I’m going to pull away for a while and take some time to reflect.”

Photo Credit: @danleebenson

He went on to say he might return to acting—or even vanish into the world of 9-to-5 normalcy.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me this whole time. I might go back to acting. I might just go and try and get a normal job and disappear. Just be a normal person. I don’t really know. I hope I can remove some of the stuff that is already out there. So if you’re thinking about doing this, just be thoughtful, because I know it’s going to be really hard.”

As of now, his OnlyFans page remains active, though whether it continues in any capacity remains to be seen. For fans who’ve enjoyed the ride, it’s been a fun, steamy, and wild experience. Whatever Dan chooses next, we wish him nothing but the best. And hey, if he ever decides to make a comeback, we’ll be here waiting.

Stay sexy, Dan!