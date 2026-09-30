Isaac Powell and Brandon Flynn Get Filthy in the Bathhouse

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Sep 30, 2026

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Isaac Cole Powell and Brandon Flynn walk into a bathhouse, and suddenly we understand why New York Magazine decided to put these men in one for its inaugural Men’s Style issue.

Isaac
Photos are credited and source linked in the following individual photos below

The shoot, titled “The Boys in the Baths,” also features Troye Sivan, Elliot Page, and Sam Nivola, with the cast talking about everything from the restorative powers of the sauna to what they have going on professionally. All very thoughtful. Very meaningful. Very New York Magazine.

RELATED: Troye Sivan’s “Party” in the Castle—and Things Get Deliciously Unruly

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And then the clips started circulating.

Isaac Cole Powell Has Our Attention

One clip gives us Isaac Powell shirtless at the sink, casually playing with the water and squishing it between his hands. It is such a simple little moment, yet somehow extremely effective. Then there is another clip where Isaac gets splashed in the face.

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Two different clips. Two different moments. Same result: we are watching both of them  again. And honestly, Isaac barely has to do anything. Give the man some water and a bathhouse setting, and suddenly a men’s fashion shoot becomes our latest source of distraction.

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Then Brandon Flynn Joins Him

Then Brandon Flynn enters the picture. In another clip, Isaac and Brandon appear together, both shirtless and wet, with Brandon delivering the kind of lip bite that certainly does not hurt the situation.

Isaac and Brandon together? Yeah. We see why these clips are making the rounds.

 

Neither has to do anything particularly outrageous. The setting is already doing plenty of the work: water, bare shoulders, and two very good-looking men sharing the same bathhouse space.

Thank you, New York Magazine. We will now be taking several business days to recover.

Watch full clip here: 

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The full shoot may be about men’s style, the healing powers of the sauna, and the guys’ current projects. But after seeing these clips, we have a much simpler question:

Where is this bathhouse, exactly? Because we’d like to conduct some very serious research.

 

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