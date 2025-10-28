Meet Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo: The Buff Photographer With Plump Glutes

| By

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo is a talented Mexican photographer, aesthetician, and masseuse who has built an impressive following of more than 250K on Instagram with his artistic flair and bulging…everything. Let’s get to know him!

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.06.40 PM Medium

According to his Instagram page (@jeanpaolodilorenzo), Jean Paolo has been with another influencer, Saul Gallardo, for almost a year. Both Jean Paolo and Saul look absolutely hot and it’s no wonder they often flaunt their couple pics online–I mean, just look at those two!

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.08.42 PM

“And here I am, still with you—11 months of enjoying your company and just a step away from our first anniversary… I love you ❤️ Thank you for this time together and for changing your entire life to be by my side.”

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.15.28 PM

The stunning aesthetician and massage therapist is the proud owner of Bienestar Integral, offering a range of personalized wellness services. These include professional massage therapy, nutritional counseling, facial aesthetic treatments, tailored exercise routines, and the convenience of at-home services. With an aesthetician this gorgeous, I probably wouldn’t miss my weekly appointments. 

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.12.05 PM Large

 

 

When Jean Paolo posts online, it’s impossible not to double-tap—everything is served extra: huge, tight, and irresistibly bold and bulging!

jean paolo di lorenzo

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.13.34 PM

Jean Paolo’s creative projects are a true reflection of his bold, artistic flair, blending natural beauty with a distinct and captivating edge. He even has a separate Instagram portfolio (@jeanpaolophoto) of photographic talents where he showcases his artistic vision which he brings his vision to life with stunning portraits and lifestyle shots that exude individuality and self-expression.

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.14.04 PM

More of Jean Paolo

Now that we’ve gotten to know this multi-faceted king, let’s see more of him, shall we?

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.17.44 PM 1

jean paolo di lorenzo

Screenshot 2025 10 28 at 10.17.44 PM

jean 10

