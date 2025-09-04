John Cena’s Biceps vs. Stroma’s Reality Check

We’re all familiar with the classic superhero trope: the chiseled hero, the rock-solid abs, the menacing pecs that could make you reconsider your gym routine. But when it comes to Peacemaker, the level of muscle flexing might just require a little bit of humility—and a whole lot of honesty.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Peacemaker season 2 premiere, actor Freddie Stroma opened up about one of the most talked-about elements of the show: filming shirtless scenes alongside none other than John Cena. If you’re someone who’s ever wondered what it’s like to act while sharing the screen with a human wall of muscle, prepare yourself for a candid, and refreshingly real, look behind the scenes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stroma, who plays a key role in the show, didn’t hold back when discussing his physical comparison to Cena. “Well, it’s actually not too bad. If you’re in a show with other people who are kind— you’re all in the same ballpark [build-wise] – it can be quite, you know, competitive or intimidating,” he explained. But don’t let that fool you: Stroma isn’t the type to be easily rattled by the Peacemaker star’s bulging biceps.

In fact, he’s completely unphased by Cena’s larger-than-life physique—because, as Stroma puts it, it’s practically impossible to measure up. “John’s just so unbelievably big and muscular and shredded that I just don’t even think about it, because it’s just, he’s just so many leagues away.”

And really, who can blame him? Cena’s body seems to exist in a different reality altogether. In comparison, Stroma’s own fit frame probably feels like a “guy next door” vibe. But hey, this isn’t a competition, right? Or maybe it is, but Stroma’s already won the gold medal in self-awareness.

But the real charm here lies in how Stroma doesn’t shy away from the sometimes-intimidating reality of acting next to someone as… well, as muscle-bound as Cena. It’s refreshing to hear someone openly acknowledge that these scenes—no matter how scripted—are, in their own way, a test of confidence. It’s about more than just acting; it’s about holding your own on screen in the presence of a literal human tank.

As season 2 of Peacemaker rolls on, we’ll all undoubtedly tune in for the action, the laughs, and those inevitable shirtless moments. But behind the bravado and superhero antics, it’s the camaraderie between Stroma and Cena that gives these scenes their authenticity. It’s not just about showing off, but about showing up—and owning it, whether you’re flexing with pride or accidentally flexing in the shadow of a superhero who might just have the biggest arms in Hollywood.

Let’s also not forget that there is a bisexual orgy in the second season and Professional wrestler / actor John Cena has said he’s willing to “do anything” on screen.

New episodes of Peacemaker season two air every Thursday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Max. So, if you’re ready to watch Cena flex his way through another season of chaos and mischief (with a side of muscles), make sure you’re tuned in. You can bet Stroma will be right there, proving that in Hollywood, there’s room for more than just the “Gains.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter