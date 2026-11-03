New Justin Timberlake Tell-All Docuseries to Include Britney and Janet

Written by Isabella I.
Isabella I.

Isabella is a writer for Instinct Magazine who lives and breathes all things pop culture and LGBTQ+. She loves exploring the stories that make the community shine, from the latest celebrity buzz to he...

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Published Nov 3, 2026

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Updated Nov 3, 2026

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Justin Timberlake has had quite the few years, and not exactly the kind that calls for a celebratory Sexy Back dance break. Between a DWI conviction, a Lyme disease diagnosis, and renewed conversations about his past with Britney Spears, the pop star has kept us busy. Now, Timberlake may be preparing to revisit some of his most controversial chapters in a new four-part docuseries, and one familiar face could make things especially interesting: Janet Jackson.

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Janet Jackson Is Reportedly Joining the Conversation

According to Variety, Timberlake is set to release a four-part tell-all docuseries on Apple TV in December, directed by Fisher Stevens. Three sources reportedly confirmed the project to the publication, with one revealing that Jackson will discuss their infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Yes, we’re talking about the wardrobe malfunction that became one of pop culture’s most uncomfortable double standards. When Timberlake exposed part of Jackson’s breast during their performance, the resulting backlash fell disproportionately on her. Jackson faced career consequences while Timberlake continued to enjoy major opportunities, including headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

 

 

Nearly two decades later, the incident remains a conversation about sexism, accountability, and how differently two stars can be treated for the same moment. If Jackson is indeed revisiting it in Timberlake’s series, viewers will undoubtedly want to hear what she has to say.

Representatives for Timberlake, Jackson, and Apple had not confirmed the project’s details when Variety published its report, so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

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Britney Spears Could Also Come Up

Apparently, the Super Bowl controversy isn’t the only old chapter getting another look. Variety also reports that Timberlake will address some of the recent comments made by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The former couple’s relationship has remained a pop culture talking point, particularly following Spears’ 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she shared deeply personal details about their romance and breakup. Timberlake publicly apologized to Spears and Jackson in 2021, acknowledging that he had benefited from a system that tolerated misogyny and racism. Although after publishing her memoir, Spears has also made pretty positive comments on Timberlake’s music. 

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Whether this new series offers fresh perspective, genuine accountability, or a little of both remains to be seen.

Timberlake’s Health Has Been Part of the Story, Too

In July 2025, Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, explaining that the condition affected him physically and mentally during his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

He said he wasn’t sharing the diagnosis to invite sympathy, but to explain what he had been experiencing behind the scenes. The tour wrapped that month, and the singer has since maintained a relatively low profile.

With his health, legal troubles, and complicated pop culture history all attracting attention, Timberlake certainly has plenty to unpack. The question is whether this tell-all will reveal something new or simply reopen conversations we’ve been having for years. Either way, we’re listening.

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