New Justin Timberlake Tell-All Docuseries to Include Britney and Janet

Justin Timberlake has had quite the few years, and not exactly the kind that calls for a celebratory Sexy Back dance break. Between a DWI conviction, a Lyme disease diagnosis, and renewed conversations about his past with Britney Spears, the pop star has kept us busy. Now, Timberlake may be preparing to revisit some of his most controversial chapters in a new four-part docuseries, and one familiar face could make things especially interesting: Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson Is Reportedly Joining the Conversation

According to Variety, Timberlake is set to release a four-part tell-all docuseries on Apple TV in December, directed by Fisher Stevens. Three sources reportedly confirmed the project to the publication, with one revealing that Jackson will discuss their infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Yes, we’re talking about the wardrobe malfunction that became one of pop culture’s most uncomfortable double standards. When Timberlake exposed part of Jackson’s breast during their performance, the resulting backlash fell disproportionately on her. Jackson faced career consequences while Timberlake continued to enjoy major opportunities, including headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

Janet Jackson says Justin Timberlake was only supposed to rip off the outer layer of her costume at the 2004 Super Bowl. He ripped off more and exposed her breast on live TV. More than 500,000 people complained to the FCC. CBS was fined $550,000. His career kept going. It was February 1, 2004, in Houston. The last line of the song he was singing was “gonna have you naked by the end of this song.” She says they rehearsed it, and that the plan was to leave a red layer showing underneath. She says more came off than was supposed to. A day later she apologized on camera. She says her management told her to, and that she asked them what she was apologizing for, since it was an accident. CBS and MTV reportedly blacklisted her. The NFL was reportedly asked to refund $10 million to the halftime sponsor. Her next album, Damita Jo, sold about 1 million copies, far fewer than her last two. In 2018 Timberlake headlined a Super Bowl halftime show of his own. Two years after the show she told Oprah it was the first and last time she would talk about it. She said all the emphasis was put on her, not on him. She said that to a degree, yes, he left her hanging. By then Timberlake had said he probably got 10% of the blame. He also said America is harsher on women, and harsher on ethnic people. He says he got 10% of the blame. She took the other 90%. Was Janet Jackson punished for an accident, or did she walk into a stunt that always had a price? — Jake (@0xjakke) November 3, 2026

Nearly two decades later, the incident remains a conversation about sexism, accountability, and how differently two stars can be treated for the same moment. If Jackson is indeed revisiting it in Timberlake’s series, viewers will undoubtedly want to hear what she has to say.

Representatives for Timberlake, Jackson, and Apple had not confirmed the project’s details when Variety published its report, so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

Britney Spears Could Also Come Up

Apparently, the Super Bowl controversy isn’t the only old chapter getting another look. Variety also reports that Timberlake will address some of the recent comments made by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The former couple’s relationship has remained a pop culture talking point, particularly following Spears’ 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she shared deeply personal details about their romance and breakup. Timberlake publicly apologized to Spears and Jackson in 2021, acknowledging that he had benefited from a system that tolerated misogyny and racism. Although after publishing her memoir, Spears has also made pretty positive comments on Timberlake’s music.

Whether this new series offers fresh perspective, genuine accountability, or a little of both remains to be seen.

Timberlake’s Health Has Been Part of the Story, Too

In July 2025, Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, explaining that the condition affected him physically and mentally during his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

He said he wasn’t sharing the diagnosis to invite sympathy, but to explain what he had been experiencing behind the scenes. The tour wrapped that month, and the singer has since maintained a relatively low profile.

With his health, legal troubles, and complicated pop culture history all attracting attention, Timberlake certainly has plenty to unpack. The question is whether this tell-all will reveal something new or simply reopen conversations we’ve been having for years. Either way, we’re listening.