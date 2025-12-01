Kiss Cam: Briney and Kaufman Heat Up Madison Square Garden

It’s not just the buzzer-beaters that have fans talking after a New York Knicks game—sometimes, it’s the playful, unexpected smack of a kiss that steals the show.

At a recent Knicks game, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman set the Madison Square Garden crowd on fire during a kiss-cam moment. It all started when the arena’s infamous camera landed on the two actors, and, in true bromantic fashion, Kaufman grabbed Briney’s face and planted a kiss right on his lips. Briney was left in a fit of laughter, and honestly, who can blame him? That’s the kind of swoon-worthy chemistry we’re all here for, especially when it’s that effortless.

The Knicks Join the Fun with Kiss Cam

What made this moment even juicier? The Knicks’ social media team quickly jumped on the opportunity to post the clip, throwing in a cheeky nod to Briney’s character, Conrad Fisher. You see, Briney plays the brooding, complex heartthrob on The Summer I Turned Pretty, and let’s just say his character’s emotional rollercoaster on screen might have a little competition now that his real-life on-screen brother and co-star has proven they’re quite comfortable in their own chemistry, too.

A Bromance That Goes Beyond the Set

For those of you who’ve been following the series, you know the drama revolves around Belly Conklin’s love triangle between two brothers, played by Briney and Kaufman. But off-screen, these two have built their own kind of bromance that’s lasted long after the cameras stopped rolling. It’s heartwarming to see that The Summer I Turned Pretty bond is real—and if this kiss-cam moment doesn’t scream “best buds,” I don’t know what does.

The two actors have clearly been living their best lives post-filming. Just last weekend, they were spotted at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, looking effortlessly cool with their significant others. Briney, who has been with actress-singer Isabel Machado since 2021, seems to have found love off-screen, while Kaufman is rumored to be cozying up with co-star Minnie Mills. Talk about a power couple vibe, both on and off the screen.

The Final Chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is already on its way to our screens in 2025, confirming the end of the beloved book trilogy by Jenny Han. While we may have to say goodbye to the drama of Conrad, Belly, and Jeremiah, we can take solace in the fact that Briney and Kaufman’s real-life chemistry isn’t going anywhere. After all, if their playful kiss at Madison Square Garden is anything to go by, this bromance is going to last long after the final credits roll.

And for anyone still wondering, yes—the Knicks know how to turn up the heat in more ways than one.