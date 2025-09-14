Lee Pace Gets Buff for ‘Foundation’—But His Naps Steal the Show

When it comes to playing multiple versions of an emperor in a sprawling sci-fi universe, you need more than just the chops for acting—you need the physical stamina to match. That’s a lesson Lee Pace has learned well during his tenure as the regal and occasionally shirtless Cleon on Foundation, Apple TV+’s epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic. Across three seasons, Pace has tackled the rare challenge of playing different cloned versions of the same emperor, each with a distinct physical presence—and he’s done it while building (literally) a different body for each one.

RELATED: Lee Pace Brings the Beard—and the Chest—in Foundation Season 3

Advertisement

But beyond the grueling gym sessions and discipline, Pace’s real-life diet, fitness regimen, and philosophy on life have one thing in common: a relaxed confidence. And yes, plenty of naps.

“I Like to Eat and I Like to Sleep”

Pace has always had a particular approach to getting in shape for the role. His process, a mix of intense training and mindful relaxation, sounds almost too good to be true. In fact, when we last caught up with him, he joked about the marathon training he did years ago, reflecting that “you put out a lot of energy and you’ve got to take it back,” a sentiment that could easily apply to the level of self-care he gives himself today.

RELATED: Lee Pace: What’s Next for the Actor Who Does It All?

Advertisement

To give Cleon his unique, larger-than-life body for each season, Pace committed to very specific physical transformations. “The first season, we were just thinking, let’s build a real emperor’s body for this guy,” Pace explains, recalling his early preparations. “And the second season, we wanted him to be lean and mean. And then this third season, we wanted to push a lot of weight, but we also wanted to eat a lot.” All of which sounds like the perfect balance—just the right mix of bulging muscles and indulgent food, with the caveat that naps would always come first.

Naps: The Secret to a Galactic Empire

It’s not all about weightlifting and protein shakes. Pace’s healthy attitude toward fitness is rooted in balance—emphasizing the importance of rest and food preparation. “I get tired—but then I take more naps. You have to rest.” It’s not the first time he’s mentioned the virtues of sleep, either. In fact, for Pace, it’s all part of a larger life philosophy: “You appreciate your time. You get good sleep, you eat good food. Be physical with your body—that’s what we’re evolved to do.”

Advertisement

Perhaps it’s this grounded, no-pressure approach that’s led Pace to his role as a beloved queer icon. After all, it wasn’t just Cleon’s physicality that captivated audiences. It was the undeniable vibe he exuded—an effortless cool that’s felt even off-screen. It helps that Pace’s entire approach to wellness is rooted in making things “simpler.” Whether it’s cooking meals for himself or swimming laps in whatever city he’s filming in, he keeps things low-maintenance.

Cleon’s Workout Buddy: Ian Benson, The Real Star of the Gym

Much of Lee’s body-building journey can be credited to his long-time trainer, Ian Benson. Their collaboration has spanned continents—working together through filming in Ireland, Malta, the Canary Islands, and Prague—where Benson has shaped Pace’s body into something worthy of the Emperor’s robe.

Advertisement

“Ian has worked with me on every season’s Cleon,” Pace notes. “We worked out in Ireland, we worked out in Malta, we worked out in the Canary Islands.” And in each location, they spent many hours together training in the gym, pushing their limits. “If I didn’t like Ian’s company so much, I don’t know if I could have gotten there,” Pace admits.

It’s clear that their bond goes beyond just the gym. Benson’s approach to fitness—focusing on maximizing energy output while tailoring workouts to Pace’s specific needs—has been key in giving Cleon his dramatic shifts in physique season after season. In Pace’s words, “My body doesn’t naturally look like it did in season two. I would say it naturally looks a little bit more like it does in season three.”

The Shirtless Desert Moment That Broke the Internet

Advertisement

No one can forget that viral video of Lee Pace walking shirtless in the desert, which had the entire internet—especially Gay Twitter—in a full-on swoon. The image of him, casually strolling with an air of confident relaxation, made the rounds faster than a fashion influencer’s new Instagram post.

“It was a very relaxed time in my life,” Pace recalls of the moment. “We were living in the Canary Islands, and I was working out every day for about two and a half hours, but like I said, in a very relaxed way.” The carefree energy of that video struck a chord, especially with a certain demographic who may have been feeling the siren call of the relaxed body confidence.

Advertisement

And it wasn’t just his physicality—though, let’s be real, that didn’t hurt—Pace exuded a kind of unapologetic self-assurance that seemed to speak directly to fans who, let’s say, appreciate a body with a little less shame and a little more freedom.

Breakfast, New York, and the Sluttiest Thing a Man Can Wear

When it comes to daily rituals, Pace’s breakfast is about as simple as it gets: toast, eggs, fruit, and coffee. “Breakfast foods,” he laughs. “If there’s a good avocado, we’ll definitely have that.” He’s also a fan of the relaxed lifestyle, something that comes through in his approach to fitness, eating, and living. After all, when you’re living your best life and building different bodies for different clones, you have to find joy in the small things.

So, when asked on Seth Meyers what the “sluttiest” thing a man can wear, Pace’s answer is perfectly on-brand: “There’s nothing slutty about a body. It’s what people do with it.” Ah, the wisdom of Lee Pace: Let’s keep it simple, keep it fun, and let your body do the talking.

As it turns out, whether he’s building bodies for a galaxy or just for himself, Lee Pace has mastered the art of feeling good, looking good, and, most importantly, resting like a pro.

Source: GQ