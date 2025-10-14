Lukas Gage: Truth Behind His Troubled Teen Years and Hollywood Fame

Lukas Gage’s debut memoir, I Wrote This for Attention, is one of those books that feels like a mix of a therapy session and a rollercoaster ride through the life of a 30-year-old star who has lived—and survived—a lot. Available starting October 14, the book is raw, candid, and packed with the kind of juicy details that make it an instant must-read for anyone who’s ever had their heart broken, their boundaries tested, or a too-close encounter with Malibu’s notorious “bacteria.”

Here’s the scoop on some of the wildest moments from Lukas’s memoir, including a revealing exploration of his family struggles, his chaotic teen years, and the world of Hollywood that both lifted him up and knocked him down. Spoiler alert: there’s drama, trauma, and a healthy dose of laughs along the way.

Heroin, Not Just for Rock Stars: Lukas’s Brother’s Struggle

Lukas Gage’s relationship with his brother Cory is one of the most poignant parts of the book. Growing up, Cory was Lukas’s idol. But as time passed, Lukas watched his brother battle a heroin addiction, and it deeply shaped his own struggles. “For me, the root of my issues, it was not my own addiction, it was my brother’s addiction that was really the thing that was weighing me down,” Lukas confesses.

As a result, Gage found himself grappling with emotional regulation and impulsive behaviors that would later follow him into adulthood. While drugs aren’t Lukas’s vices anymore, he admits to developing new ones. “Love and sex are my drug of choice now,” he shares, a candid look at how trauma and addiction can evolve into more complex challenges.

Summer Camp Memories: More Than Just Campfire Songs

Imagine this: you’re 11 years old, you’re at a summer camp in Lake Arrowhead, and you’ve just premiered your own zombie film. Things are looking up, right? But as Lukas recounts, the experience quickly turned dark when a camp counselor molested him and his crush in a tent. He describes the moment in disturbing detail, but with a stark realization: “I always felt like there was a willingness to that situation because I just plowed through it, went on autopilot and let it happen.”

It wasn’t until Lukas was 27 and in therapy that he was able to truly process the trauma. He admits that for years, he believed he was somehow complicit in the situation. But his therapist helped him understand something crucial: “You can’t ask for that.” Gage’s honesty and vulnerability about this experience are a painful but essential part of his memoir.

The Night a White Van Took Him Away

At 13, Lukas was suddenly plucked from his father’s home in the middle of the night and sent to a troubled teen wilderness program. For Gage, the experience shattered any sense of safety and trust. “As a kid, you look at your parents to keep you safe, to protect you, and to have that foundation just be fractured… really put me into a place where I didn’t trust anybody.”

It was a dark period, marked by resentment and confusion, but Lukas did what he could to survive—like using a vision board assignment to send a secret SOS to his mom. But when the staff found it, they dropped him off miles from the camp, leaving him to fend for himself. If this sounds like something out of a movie, that’s because it almost was—but for Lukas, it was real life.

“I’m Not Hiding Anything—Except, You Know, My Entire Relationship”

In the aftermath of queerbaiting accusations, Lukas took a highly public step: he married celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian. Gage described the decision as a rebellious act against those who accused him of “hiding a big secret.”

“I think I was rebelling in a way, because I felt scrutinized by people that I was either hiding this big secret or that I was taking roles from people that deserved it, that were queer,” he admits. The public nature of the marriage—complete with constant social media updates—was Gage’s way of telling the trolls, “You want attention? Well, here you go.”

But, as it turns out, love isn’t always as neat as a Vegas wedding. Months after the marriage, Gage and Appleton separated. So, it seems the attention wasn’t just for the sake of the trolls. It was also part of a journey of self-discovery and defiance.

Hyper-Mania, Weddings, and a Very Public Breakdown

Reading about Gage’s wedding, you might assume it was a romantic, whirlwind moment of joy. But Lukas reveals that the whole thing took place during what he now recognizes as a hyper-manic episode. Diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, he explains that his impulses were completely unchecked during the ceremony. “I was acting off of every impulse,” he says. “There was no reasoning, and there was no awareness to take my time.”

It wasn’t just love that drove him to the altar so fast; it was also a cocktail of mental health challenges and medication that led to a near-total lack of control. The level of self-awareness Lukas shows in these moments is rare—and powerful.

Malibu Bacteria? More Like STIs from an Ex

In a chapter that has social media buzzing, Lukas describes a cringe-worthy experience with an ex. After a day at the beach in Malibu, he noticed a painful, red, and tingling sensation down below. His ex suggested it was simply “Malibu bacteria,” a diagnosis that would later turn out to be hilariously—and tragically—wrong.

After seeking medical attention, Lukas learned that he had not one but two STIs: gonorrhea and chlamydia. “Malibu bacteria” was the least of his worries. The ex’s gaslighting in this situation was a total low point, but Lukas’s recounting of the experience is equal parts heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny.

Lying to Jennifer Coolidge: A Starstruck Moment

The first time Lukas met Jennifer Coolidge on the set of The White Lotus, he was so starstruck that he lied about losing his phone just to bond with her over her own phone mishaps. But this moment is a perfect encapsulation of Lukas’s relationship with celebrity: full of imposter syndrome, awkwardness, and—eventually—true connection.

Today, he shares that his relationship with Coolidge is grounded in sharing memes and funny animal videos. It’s the kind of genuine, down-to-earth communication that speaks volumes about the realness of both celebrities behind the scenes.

In I Wrote This for Attention, Lukas Gage gives readers an unvarnished look at the highs and lows of his life, sharing stories that are at once painful, absurd, and, at times, downright hilarious. It’s a memoir about survival, love, and finding your voice in a world that often tries to take both.

So, if you’re looking for a book that’s as messy, hilarious, and heartfelt as Lukas himself, this is it. And yes, the attention you’re craving? It’s all yours.

