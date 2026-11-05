Marvel Wants Drew Starkey and Jeremy Allen White? Yes, Please.

Marvel is apparently shopping for some fresh mutant DNA, and the latest casting rumors have us doing a double take. Could Drew Starkey be the next Gambit? And is Jeremy Allen White about to trade his kitchen whites for Wolverine’s claws? Because if these rumors turn out to be true, Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot could be serving a very interesting lineup.

Let’s start with Drew Starkey, who first caught our attention in 2018’s Love, Simon. He played Garrett Laughlin, the high school soccer player who was part of Simon’s circle at Creekwood High. Cute? Yes. But Starkey really cemented his place on our radar when he starred opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. Now, the actor may be heading straight into the Marvel universe.

Drew Starkey Could Be Dealing the Cards as Gambit

According to the latest casting chatter, Starkey is rumored to be in the running for Gambit in Marvel’s new X-Men project. The character, known for his charming Cajun accent, card-throwing skills, and flirtatious personality, was most recently played by Channing Tatum.

And let’s be honest, Starkey has the looks and screen presence to make us curious about this possibility. Gambit is a character who needs more than a good-looking face; he needs attitude, charisma, and just enough mischief to keep everyone guessing. Could Starkey pull it off? We’re listening, Marvel.

Jeremy Allen White May Be the Next Wolverine

But wait, there’s more. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is also reportedly being considered for a major mutant role. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, White has met with Marvel Studios about potentially playing Wolverine.

Now, that’s a casting rumor with some very large claws to fill. Hugh Jackman made the role his own over the years, so whoever steps into those boots will have a pretty intimidating legacy to follow. White, however, has already shown he can play intense, complicated characters who aren’t exactly afraid to get their hands dirty. Sounds like useful preparation for a man with retractable knives coming out of his fists.

Is Marvel Building Its Next Dream Team?

Of course, neither casting rumor should be treated as confirmation. Marvel has yet to officially announce either actor for these roles.

Still, the possibility of Starkey as Gambit and White as Wolverine has certainly given us something to speculate about. One thing is clear: if Marvel wants us paying attention to its next generation of mutants, this casting conversation is already doing the job.