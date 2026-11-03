Mike Manning Is Bisexual, Married, and Living His Best Life

Mike Manning thought coming out as bisexual would delay his happily-ever-after…he was wrong!

Bisexual, married, Emmy-winning, and currently stealing scenes on daytime television? The now 39-year-old actor certainly has a lot going for him. But before the handsome actor found his happily-ever-after, he once worried that being open about his sexuality could get in the way of his dreams of getting married and having children. Oh, how little he knew!

From MTV to Living His Truth

Manning first came out publicly as a bisexual man at just 22 years old on MTV’s The Real World: D.C.. At a time when bisexual visibility among men was still relatively limited, being open about his identity was no small thing. But rather than letting other people’s expectations dictate his future, he chose to live authentically.

And guess what? The world didn’t end, his career didn’t disappear, and his love life certainly didn’t disappoint.

In 2017, Manning married his now-husband, Nicholas Tocco. The two have built a life together, proving that being bisexual doesn’t make someone any less capable of finding commitment, romance, and the kind of love story people dream about. They don’t have children together at the moment, but Manning is certainly getting some practice playing dad on television.

READ: No Shirt, No Chill: Mike Manning’s Challenge Response Has Fans in a Headlock

An Emmy-Winning Daddy on Daytime TV

At 39, Manning has quite the acting résumé. Some viewers may remember him as a star skier in Disney’s Cloud 9, but his career has gone well beyond the slopes. His work on the digital drama The Bay earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2021, following the series’ own Emmy win in 2020.

Now, he’s bringing the drama to CBS’ Beyond the Gates as Bradley “Smitty” Smith. His character is married to Congressman Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) with whom Smith is raising two beautiful adopted children. Talk about a family man!

📺; BEYOND THE GATES 🎭 Brandon Clayton, Mike Manning When the lies and secrets are too much that you don’t know what to believe anymore. https://t.co/geUa4p3wY9 — petezslims (@petezslims) April 26, 2026

Manning has also earned another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2026 for his portrayal of Smitty, adding another impressive milestone to his career.

Turns Out, Being Yourself Is Pretty Sexy

Perhaps the most interesting part of Manning’s story is what it says about the fears people can carry before coming out. He once imagined that embracing his bisexuality might mean putting his dreams of marriage and parenthood on hold. Instead, he found love, built a life with his husband, and continued pursuing the career he wanted.

And honestly, isn’t that the dream?

Manning’s journey is a reminder that bisexuality isn’t a temporary stop on the way to another identity, nor does it come with a rulebook for relationships. You can be bisexual, happily married, successful, and completely comfortable in your own skin.

If anything, Manning seems to be doing just fine. Emmy nominations, a loving husband, and a thriving television career? Honey, that’s what we call a happy ending!