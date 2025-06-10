Omar Rudberg Gets Real, Raw, and a Little Risqué

In a world obsessed with surface-level perfection, Omar Rudberg and Damon Baker are throwing open the doors—and their hearts—for a deeper kind of truth.

Photo Credit: @officialomar

The 25-year-old Venezuelan-Swedish star, best known globally for his role as Simon in Young Royals, joins the ranks of Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Emma Roberts, and Damiano David as the latest muse in Baker’s free art series. But make no mistake: this isn’t just a hot photoshoot (though, yes, it is that too). It’s an emotional statement piece—one that pulses with vulnerability, empathy, and the gentle ache of being human.

In this project, Baker—known for his piercing black-and-white portraits that live somewhere between confession and seduction—captures Omar in a series of striking, tender, and tastefully steamy images. One shows Omar lying on his side, boxers tugged just below the waist (with a nice cheeky surprise), his eyes full of stories untold. Another has him standing, his Tommy Hilfigers pulled just low enough for a glimpse of glute perfection, the lighting moody and intentional. It’s raw, real, and more than a little sexy… but not gratuitous.

What sets this series apart is the emotional undercurrent woven throughout—especially in the caption Baker penned to accompany Omar’s images:

“Loving and living life with anxiety and empathy is like dancing in the rain—both trembling and tender, uncertain and alive… You are exquisitely human.”

That’s the soul of the project. Damon Baker doesn’t just photograph celebrities—he creates visual love letters to the emotional landscape they live in. And with Omar, that landscape is especially lush.

Before his global breakout in Young Royals, Rudberg made waves in the Swedish boyband FO&O. Since then, he’s carved out a solo music career (his latest EP Every Night Fantasy is pure pop poetry), co-founded a fragrance line (OMR Beauty), and even launched a perfume collab with co-star Edvin Ryding. But this series with Baker peels back all those layers of polish and performance, revealing the quiet power behind the person.

It’s not just a celebration of beauty—it’s a meditation on existing with anxiety, on holding empathy so deep it feels like your own nerves are exposed. And if that sounds heavy, don’t worry. Omar wears it with grace, cheekiness, and a certain “yes, I know I look good” wink.

Because sometimes self-love means showing the parts of you that tremble. And sometimes it means letting someone—like Damon Baker—frame those parts in just the right light. And maybe, just maybe, it doesn’t hurt to look good under the shadows of a portrait light.

Photo Credit: @officialomar

This project reminds us that softness is strength. That loving people (and ourselves) through anxiety is not just brave—it’s beautiful. And that the most compelling art often doesn’t come from perfection, but from the places where the edges are still healing.

As Damon wrote in his caption:

“Empathy makes it more intense. You don’t just feel your own feelings—you absorb others… like rain soaking into the earth… But you also love in a way that is rare—unfiltered, honest, fully present.”

Omar embodies that love. In his work, in his presence, and in every frame of this series.

So here’s to being soft and still standing. Here’s to facing the camera—boxers slightly lowered, heart wide open. And here’s to Omar Rudberg: anxious, empathetic, and exquisitely human.