Ricky Martin’s Coming Out Changed Rafael De La Fuente’s Life

It’s not every day that a beloved pop icon changes the course of a rising star’s life, but that’s exactly what happened when Livin’ La Vida Loca singer Ricky Martin came out publicly back in 2010. And it wasn’t just the She Bangs singer’s jaw-dropping confession that resonated with people—it was how he did it, with a level of vulnerability that gave millions of LGBTQ folks the permission to finally embrace their truest selves. One of those people? Fire Country actor Rafael De La Fuente.

The 38-year-old Venezuelan heartthrob, known for his role as Diego Moreno on CBS’s Fire Country, has long been a fan of Martin’s trailblazing bravery. The actor, who got his start on Spanish-language Nickelodeon’s Grachi and later made waves on Empire as Jussie Smollett’s boyfriend, Michael Sanchez, has been out since he was 21. But as he navigated the high-stakes world of Hollywood, he kept his queerness on the down-low, careful not to disrupt his career trajectory. That was until Martin came into the picture, figuratively and literally.

In a recent interview on Latino Alternative TV’s The Q Agenda, De La Fuente reflected on how Ricky’s public coming-out moment in 2010—capped off by that heart-to-heart Oprah Winfrey interview—served as a powerful “permission slip” for him to start living authentically, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

“For me something that liberated me in a way and gave me permission to feel free to be myself was when Ricky Martin came out and had that Oprah interview and I read his book and everything. That was so empowering to me,” De La Fuente shared. “I just went back to that, well this was such an important moment for me I should live my life that way.”

It’s rare that one single event can spark a seismic shift in someone’s life, but for De La Fuente, Ricky Martin’s words and his boldness lit a fire under him, propelling him into a new era of self-expression. And just like that, the actor started to shed the layers of self-censorship that had weighed him down.

“I started being more vocal about myself and my experience and things that I care about,” he added. “It’s been the best decision of my life because I’ve become the person that I needed when I was younger.”

The power of inner-child healing is not to be underestimated—just ask anyone who’s spent years in Hollywood trying to keep their true selves under wraps. For De La Fuente, embracing his full identity not only set him free but propelled his career to new heights. Post-Ricky revelation, he’s been booked and busy, portraying both gay and straight characters in projects like When We Rise (where he played Guy Pearce’s lover in the historic gay rights miniseries), Dynasty (where he took on the iconic role of Sammy Jo), American Horror Story, and even Letters to Santa on Hallmark. His versatility as an actor is matched only by his genuine zest for living unapologetically.

Now, it’s clear that De La Fuente is much more than just the latest hunk in Hollywood. He’s an openly queer actor on a mission to leave a legacy of visibility for future generations.

And speaking of visibility, De La Fuente’s personal life has also had its share of high-profile moments. In 2023, he began dating influencer and singer John Duff, known for his viral hits like “Stick Up” and “High Heels.” The couple was often spotted sharing sweet moments on social media, though most of those posts have since been taken down. Despite the subtle social media cleanse, the two still follow each other, but the current status of their relationship remains a mystery to the public.

No matter where his romantic life stands, De La Fuente’s career is as strong as ever. He’s currently working on a new project, Love on the Amazon, alongside Grey’s Anatomy’s Jaicy Elliot. While details about the show remain under wraps, one thing’s for certain: Rafael De La Fuente is living his best, most authentic life—and he has Ricky Martin to thank for helping him get there.

And in case you needed a reminder, here’s a little motivation from De La Fuente himself: “It’s been the best decision of my life because I’ve become the person that I needed when I was younger.”

Now, that’s a legacy we can all root for.