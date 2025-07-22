Sam Reid’s Shirtless Lestat Rocks the Stage in Season 3 Teasers

Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire is about to take fans on a whole new ride, as Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt steps into the limelight—literally. The latest teaser images from 2025 Comic-Con showcase the Brat Prince like we’ve never seen him before: a full-fledged rock star, dripping with confidence and ready to perform for the world.

In one image, we see Lestat shirtless, standing on stage bathed in dramatic lighting. His body, adorned with bite marks, speaks to his vampiric nature, while his stance says everything about his need to dominate the room. “I can’t really believe we’re doing it,” Reid laughs when discussing the wild new direction his character is taking. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘What the hell?!’” And who could blame him? This is a full-on rockstar moment, complete with a stage set and Lestat’s rock ‘n’ roll vibe on full display. This image perfectly captures Lestat’s essence—performative, intense, and magnetic.

But Lestat’s transformation isn’t just about the glam and flash. In another teaser image, we see Reid’s Lestat in a much quieter, more introspective light, seated at a piano. His expression is thoughtful, the chaos of the stage replaced by a more intimate, personal moment. Dressed in a laid-back, patterned shirt, Lestat is far removed from the shirtless, wild energy of the previous shot. Yet even here, music remains his most powerful form of expression. This image hints at a deeper side of Lestat, one who feels his emotions through every note he plays. While he may love the stage and the attention, his music is more than just performance—it’s his voice, his way of navigating the complexities of being an immortal vampire.

“Lestat has an intention to express his views through music,” Reid says. It’s clear that Reid’s portrayal of Lestat is about more than just becoming a rockstar—it’s about channeling the character’s inner turmoil, his desires, and his past through his songs. The music represents Lestat’s journey of self-expression, whether he’s in front of a crowd or alone at the piano. “It’s a way to express pain, desire, and transformation,” Reid explains, and it’s this depth that will define Lestat’s musical evolution this season.

The rockstar transformation may seem like a bold shift, but Reid sees it as a natural progression for the character. “Lestat has always been performative, whether on the 18th-century stage or in the modern world,” Reid says. “A rock star is no different from an actor—it’s just the same thing in a different period.” This isn’t a one-dimensional, flashy persona; it’s a fully realized evolution of Lestat’s need to perform and be admired.

Though the first image might suggest that Lestat is all about the chaos of fame and the rockstar lifestyle, the second image proves that Lestat is more than just a pretty face with a guitar. As we see him immersed in music, the softer side of Lestat takes center stage. There’s an emotional vulnerability here that contrasts with the diva energy of the previous shot. This balance is what makes Lestat such a compelling character—he’s a rock star, yes, but he’s also a creature full of conflict and internal complexity.

For Reid, stepping into Lestat’s shoes (and, at times, shirtless pants) meant diving into the music first. “I’ve been working with him [composer Daniel Hart] on the songs first,” he explains, “trying to work out the character’s arcs through the songs.” It’s clear that Lestat’s musicality isn’t just a background detail—it’s central to his identity. “Lestat would love to play a symphony as well as a David Bowie song,” Reid adds, capturing the character’s broad range of influences, from high art to gritty rock.

Lestat’s journey this season is about reclaiming his story through music. While his rock star persona may be dramatic, it’s a reflection of his need to express himself after years of being misunderstood, first by Louis and then by the world. But as Reid points out, “Lestat is intentionally unreliable” as a narrator, and this season, the story is entirely his to tell.

There’s more to Lestat than his outrageous performances and rock ‘n’ roll persona—his exploration of what it means to be a vampire, and the emotional weight of his immortality, is what makes him so fascinating. As Reid says, “It’s deep, but it’s actually very fun and silly because Lestat is a big clown.” Whether on stage or at the piano, Lestat is always performing in some way, but this season, we’re going to see just how much those performances reflect the turmoil and joy of his existence.

With these two contrasting sides of Lestat—one filled with energy, chaos, and rock ‘n’ roll, the other introspective and filled with musical soul—Sam Reid is giving fans the complete Lestat experience. From shirtless, electrifying performances to quieter moments at the piano, Season 3 promises a deeper, more complex Lestat than ever before.

“There’s a lot of love and care being put into it,” Reid assures. And based on these previews, we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

Source: Entertainment Weekly