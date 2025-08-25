Snoop Dogg Admits He’s Scared of LGBTQ+ Kids’ Movies

It seems Snoop Dogg isn’t quite ready to embrace the changing world of LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ movies.

In a recent episode of the podcast It’s Giving, the iconic rapper revealed that he’s feeling “scared” to go to the movies these days—particularly when it comes to films featuring LGBTQ+ characters. Specifically, Snoop shared his discomfort after taking his grandson to see Lightyear, a movie that includes a depiction of two lesbian mothers. According to Snoop, his grandson asked, “Papa Snoop, how did she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

Snoop’s reaction? He was bewildered, explaining that instead of engaging in a conversation about LGBTQ+ families, he told his grandson to “shush” and “eat this popcorn.” He also expressed concern that such portrayals of queerness in children’s films might not be “appropriate” for young audiences, adding that he didn’t have the answers to these big questions.

“I’m scared to go to the movies,” Snoop admitted. “They’re throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

But here’s the problem: Snoop’s discomfort is a reflection of a much larger issue, and it’s a sentiment that’s all too common. The reality is, these conversations about gender, sexuality, and representation aren’t something to be “scared” of—they’re necessary. For Snoop to express confusion or reluctance to engage with these issues not only ignores the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ families but also misses the point of why these representations in children’s media are so crucial.

It’s frustrating that the assumption here is that LGBTQ+ visibility somehow complicates or ruins a child’s experience at the movies. The truth is, for countless queer kids and their families, seeing themselves represented on screen is validating, powerful, and long overdue. We’ve all had to reckon with the fact that the world is evolving, and with that comes a broader understanding of gender and sexuality. But embracing that change doesn’t mean we’re forcing children to accept something that isn’t already part of the fabric of society. It’s simply about recognizing that people are different, and that’s okay.

Moreover, these portrayals allow kids to grow up in a world where everyone can see themselves in the media they consume. Snoop’s discomfort is rooted in a fear of the unknown, but for kids, these images can become a tool for compassion and empathy. It’s not about explaining everything at once—it’s about allowing space for these conversations to unfold in an age-appropriate way, so kids can grow up understanding diversity as a natural part of life.

Just as Snoop’s comments began to spread, Andrew Dillon, the CEO of the Australian Football League, was publicly defending Snoop’s involvement in the Grand Final. Dillon highlighted Snoop’s personal evolution, noting that the rapper is now a “grandfather, philanthropist, and global entertainer” who has changed with the times. Yet, the fact that Snoop is still struggling to understand the significance of LGBTQ+ representation in media shows just how much work is still needed to shift cultural attitudes toward inclusion.

Snoop isn’t alone in his discomfort. Lightyear became a flashpoint in the fight for LGBTQ+ representation when a same-sex kiss between two lesbian mothers was initially cut from the film, only to be reinstated after backlash over Disney’s tepid response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The film ultimately became the target of bans in 14 countries, exposing just how deeply some institutions and individuals resist change. But the reality is, as the world becomes more inclusive, these efforts to suppress LGBTQ+ visibility only become more out of touch with what young audiences actually want to see.

Snoop’s discomfort stems from a belief that kids are being “exposed to too much too soon,” but the reality is, the presence of LGBTQ+ characters in kids’ media is still far from universal. The fight for authentic and meaningful representation in Hollywood is far from over, and we have to ask: why should we hold children back from experiencing the full spectrum of human diversity simply because some are uncomfortable?

In the end, Snoop’s reaction to Lightyear isn’t just about confusion over gender or sexuality. It’s about a reluctance to accept that times are changing and that representation matters. While some may long for a time when family films felt simpler, that time is gone. Representation isn’t just a trend—it’s a necessary part of storytelling, and it’s here to stay.

So, instead of shushing kids and avoiding the conversation, maybe it’s time for all of us—including Snoop Dogg—to lean into this change. After all, if the world can evolve, surely we can find a way to embrace diversity in the stories we tell, even in children’s movies.

