‘The Traitors’ Has a Gay Winner Problem—And We’re Here for It!

Gay people winning The Traitors? We love to see it. Sebastian “Bash” Croft has become the fourth LGBTQ+ winner of the UK reality competition, and honestly, at this rate, the rest of the cast might want to start taking notes. The Game of Thrones actor believes queer people may have some built-in social skills that make them particularly good at navigating a game where everyone is lying, everyone is suspicious, and trusting the wrong person could cost you thousands.

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Bash won the second celebrity edition alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan, splitting the £83,000 prize pot. His victory follows Stephen Libby’s win in the civilian series, Alan Carr’s Celebrity Traitors triumph in 2025, and Leanne Quigley’s joint victory with Jake Brown in the previous civilian series.

Four LGBTQ+ winners. At this point, The Traitors is practically a gay extracurricular activity.

Apparently, being gay comes with excellent Traitors training

Bash recently spoke to BuzzFeed UK about the growing number of queer winners, admitting he had come across a social media post discussing why LGBTQ+ people might be particularly good at the game.

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“I saw a post about how, you don’t have to be gay to win The Traitors, but, it’s kind of mad that so many people are,” he said.

The theory? Queer people often spend years learning to read a room, assess people’s intentions, and figure out how to navigate situations where being completely themselves isn’t always an option. In a game where contestants are constantly trying to work out who deserves their trust, those experiences could come in handy.

“And one of the top comments was about, which I think is true, about how you learn to read rooms, and you learn to, try and survive. “And you learn to try and get on with people. So it is interesting, the subconscious skill sets, I guess. If being gay means winning The Traitors, then I guess I’m grateful.”

Honestly, if years of analyzing someone’s tone, deciphering passive-aggressive comments, and figuring out whether a person is safe to be around can prepare someone for anything, it might as well be a reality show where everyone is actively plotting against them.

The gay community has been doing unpaid psychological assessments for years. It’s about time somebody handed out a prize.

The gay agenda apparently includes taking home the prize money

Of course, being LGBTQ+ doesn’t automatically make someone a master manipulator or guarantee they’ll survive a roundtable. The Traitors still requires strategy, patience, and the ability to keep a straight face while someone accuses you of being a Traitor.

But Bash’s comments highlight an interesting conversation about queer representation on reality television. LGBTQ+ contestants can sometimes face dramatically different outcomes, with some being eliminated early while others make it all the way to the final.

There’s something particularly satisfying about queer contestants succeeding in a competition that rewards social awareness, adaptability, and knowing when someone’s story isn’t adding up.

And while we won’t claim that every gay person possesses an innate ability to detect lies, let’s just say the experience of navigating the world with a little extra awareness might be useful when your fellow contestants are serving suspicious behavior before breakfast.

Four winners certainly make a compelling case. We’re not saying the next season should be exclusively gay, but we’re also not saying we’d complain.

Bash’s victory comes with a meaningful donation

Winning £83,000 is certainly worth celebrating, but Bash has chosen to use his prize money for something bigger than a personal payday.

The actor donated his winnings to Choose Love, a humanitarian organization supporting refugees and displaced people around the world, including LGBTQ+ people forced to flee persecution.

Bash’s relationship with the organization goes back to when he was around 15, when he first volunteered. He has since become an ambassador and established Queer Is Always Here, an initiative operating under Choose Love to support queer refugees.

Speaking to the BBC, Bash explained the work and fundraising behind the initiative.

“I have an organisation called Queer Is Always Here, which operates underneath Choose Love and raises money for them. And with them and Queer Is Always Here, we’ve raised just under £300,000 so far for queer refugees and displaced people.”

That’s a pretty impressive way to turn a reality television victory into something that makes a genuine difference.

So yes, gay people are apparently very good at The Traitors. But Bash’s win is about more than another LGBTQ+ contestant taking home the money. It’s also a reminder of what queer people can accomplish when they put their skills, visibility, and influence toward helping others.

Four queer winners and counting? We’re always winning, baby!

Source: BuzzFeed and BBC