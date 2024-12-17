Each year, Grindr drops its ultimate list of favorites—spanning everything from the movies that made us swoon to, uh, let’s say favorite bedtime activities. But now, it’s time for the main event–Grindr Unwrapped: The Gay Year in Review’s Hottest Men of 2024. These guys didn’t just live 2024—they owned it, slayed it, and left us all a little hot under the collar with their talent, charm, and unapologetic icon energy. So, who made the cut this year? Let’s spill the thirst tea and find out!

#5: Jeremy Allen White

Still making everyone thirst over Carmy in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White has us all hooked with that scruffy charm and simmering intensity—because who knew kitchen meltdowns could be that hot? Emmy buzz aside, it’s his plain white tee and those viral clips of him jogging shirtless in thigh-high short shorts that had gay Twitter (and Grindr chats) ablaze. Sunkissed and sweaty? Yes, chef. Oh, and those Calvin Klein ads? Let’s just say he’s cooking up fantasies we didn’t know we had. Truly the thirst trap supreme of 2024.

#4: Travis Kelce

Whether you know him because of the NFL or because of a certain miss T-Swift, Travis Kelce has certainly made a mark this year. His accomplishments as an athlete were thrusted into a bigger platform because of his popular podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce where their genuine connection, hilarious antics, and sometimes infamously honest opinions were trending all over social media. Oh, and it also doesn’t hurt that Mr. Kelce has a great sense of style–just check out his pre-game fashion and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

#3: Bad Bunny

Music, acting, fashion—Bad Bunny does it all, and honey, he does it flawlessly. Between his global tour, scene-stealing acting gigs, and rocking skirts that leave the straights gagging, this Puerto Rican heartthrob serves ultimate “baddie” energy. Recognized with GLAAD’s Vanguard Award in 2023 for his allyship, presented by Ricky Martin no less, Bad Bunny also embraces his fluid sexuality, proving he’s not just a vibe—he’s the full fantasy.

#2: Jonathan Bailey

Where do I even begin with the man, the myth, the legend Mr. Jonathan Bailey? The actor was everywhere—literally. With Wicked poised to break blockbuster records, Fellow Travelers getting nominated left and right, and Bridgerton still continuing to pull audiences in, Bailey’s year was nothing short of exciting! Bailey won’t be slowing down, with next year’s Jurassic World and Richard II waiting for Bailey to show more sides to an already complex and vast acting portfolio. No wonder people were hooting and hollering over on Grindr!

And Grindr’s Hottest Man of the Year is…

#1: Pedro Pascal

Topping the list this year is no other than Gladiator II‘s Pedro Pascal, who has made quite an impression with the folks all over the internet and in cinemas. The ultimate internet daddy (he said it, not just us) and LGTBQ+ ally delivered the goods this year with standout performances in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. Whether fighting off zombies, raising Baby Yoda, or shutting down red carpets with his bold fits, Pedro reminded us why he’s beloved, and if you’ve seen his workout videos…just trust the process.

