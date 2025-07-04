Yungblud Is Too Pan for a Label — So He Became One

In an industry that often demands perfect packaging and binary boxes, Yungblud is gleefully — and unapologetically — smashing labels like cheap crockery. In a brand new cover interview with Attitude, the ‘Zombie’ hitmaker put it bluntly: “I am the pan man — I’m the fucking saucepan.”

RELATED: K-Pop Star Bain is F**king Proud To Be a Part of the LGBTQ Community

Advertisement

And honestly? He’s not just stirring the pot — he is the pot.

At 27, the singer (real name Dominic Harrison) has become a sonic refuge for queer youth, punks, misfits, and anyone who’s ever looked in the mirror and whispered, “What if I don’t fit any of this?” His songs — a mix of screaming catharsis and mascara-streaked tenderness — already speak to the power of defiance and self-love. But his latest interview gives us something rarer: a raw, unfiltered confession of identity.

“It’s the [label] that allows me to be who I am; it’s the one with the most room for manoeuvre,” he says, reflecting on his pansexuality. “Do you know what I’m saying? I do feel like I am less insecure about it.”

Advertisement

Yes, we know exactly what you’re saying. Because for a generation navigating an ever-morphing queer lexicon — and often forced to explain it to a world still clutching its pearls — finding a label that gives you room instead of restriction is revolutionary.

RELATED: Tim Pocock Grew Up Gay in a Cult. Now He’s Free—and Loud About It

Yungblud’s Pride ICON award (being handed out at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London) isn’t just a nod to his music or eyeliner game. It’s a recognition of the radical softness in his message: you don’t need to define yourself for others. Define yourself for you.

Advertisement

But even icons have their low moments.

“The hardest thing [is] to have my authenticity questioned,” he admits. “Because I’ve only ever been myself.”

That line hits harder than a guitar riff in an empty high school gym. For many queer people, especially those under constant scrutiny — “Are you gay enough?” “Is this real?” “Is it a phase?” — having to prove the truth of your own existence is a daily battle. Yungblud doesn’t dodge it; he drags it into the spotlight and lets it burn under the stage lights.

Advertisement

And then there’s BludFest — the music festival he created as a sanctuary for the misfits, glitterbombs, and baby queers still finding their voice. And he’s proud of that, as he should be.

“I think that’s what deserves the most credit, in terms of how many young people are allowed to feel safe in our space, or come out in our space, or really feel loved in our space,” he says. “I think that’s what I feel most proud of when we talk about Pride.”

It’s not performative. It’s not slapped on for June and washed off by July. Yungblud’s brand of Pride is carved from real scars and sweaty mosh pits — and honestly, more of us need to build our spaces like that: with intention, with care, and with a touch of glitter-stained chaos.

So here’s to the fucking saucepan. The pan man. The boy in black lipstick who chose love over labels and noise over silence.

He didn’t just show up for Pride — he brought the whole damn kitchen.

Source: Attitude