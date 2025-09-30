Alexander Lincoln’s Perfect Date: It’s ‘A Night Like This’

If you’ve ever fantasized about a late-night adventure with Alexander Lincoln, A Night Like This might be as close as you can get—at least for now. In the indie romantic drama, Lincoln plays Oliver, a seemingly privileged “bonehead” who meets Lukas (Jack Brett Anderson), a down-and-out German actor, on an impulsive night out in London. What begins as a spontaneous wager between the two quickly transforms into a deeper, emotionally-charged connection.

A Romance Without the Labels

Unlike many romance films, A Night Like This challenges the norms of the genre, offering something refreshingly complex for queer audiences. In an interview with Queerty, Lincoln explained how the film’s narrative focuses not on the traditional journey of romance but on the raw, vulnerable human connection. He shared, “It’s more about the connection with this total stranger. When does that happen unless there’s a sexual component to it? But what I loved is that it’s not defined by labels or expectations.” It’s a sentiment that speaks directly to the experience of many queer people, who may have struggled to find stories that go beyond labels or stereotypes.

For Lincoln, the character of Oliver represents a journey of emotional intimacy that transcends traditional notions of sexuality. As he puts it, Oliver’s experiences with men are just that—experiences. “He’s had experiences with men, but he doesn’t need to define himself,” Lincoln explained, emphasizing that it’s not about labeling people, but about exploring real human connection without boundaries. “It’s about the connection with the person,” Lincoln continues. This nuance is something that resonates deeply with queer audiences who have longed for stories that don’t box their identities into neat categories.

A Deep Emotional Connection with Jack Brett Anderson

While the film’s emotional depth is undoubtedly a highlight, the chemistry between Lincoln and his co-star, Jack Brett Anderson, is undeniable. The two spent significant time rehearsing together to ensure their on-screen dynamic felt organic and authentic. Lincoln reflected on the process, saying, “We spoke about who these people were in such detail… It was genuinely a wonderful shoot—a freezing cold shoot, but a really, really wonderful one all the same.” Their connection on-screen is palpable, and it’s clear that their off-screen camaraderie contributed to the film’s success.

Lincoln’s Ideal Romantic Night Out in London

As for Lincoln’s ideal romantic (or platonic) night out in London, he reveals that simplicity and fun are key. “Pizza, margaritas, a theater show, or cinema, and then probably a night out dancing. The more ridiculous, the better,” he shared, highlighting his laid-back approach to a good time. Soho is a favorite spot, but he also gave a nod to Clapham’s Two Brewers, a venue that holds a special place for him due to its connection to his past work on In From The Side. For Lincoln, it’s all about enjoying the moment with good company—and maybe a dance or two.

Rugby, Broken Bones, and Getting Back in the Game

Speaking of In From The Side, which showcased Lincoln’s rugby skills, we asked if he still plays the sport. While rugby was a formative part of his youth, Lincoln admits he’s now “terrified of breaking any bones.” “I mean, I broke so many bones… It’s probably not conducive to auditioning or filming with a broken nose every few weeks,” he laughs. But despite his hesitations, Lincoln has not completely ruled out returning to the sport. “A few of my friends play tag rugby,” he says, adding that he’s been invited to join a team in Brighton. “I’d love to start playing again. I might actually get onto Matt Carter soon and come down for a training session.”

Russell T. Davies: A Creator Who Inspires

Before wrapping up, we asked Lincoln about LGBTQ+ creators whose work is inspiring him right now. His answer? None other than Russell T. Davies, the mastermind behind It’s A Sin and a host of other groundbreaking queer projects. “Russell is such a wonderful soul,” Lincoln gushed. “He’s constantly and consistently writing and creating characters that are so beautiful and nuanced. The way he tells stories is just incredible.” Lincoln’s admiration for Davies highlights just how important authentic queer representation in media is—something that A Night Like This also strives for in its portrayal of intimacy and connection.

A Connection Beyond Romance

For queer audiences looking for something beyond the usual romance, A Night Like This offers a refreshing alternative—a story about human connection, emotional intimacy, and the complex ways we form bonds. As Lincoln so eloquently put it, “It’s about the connection with the person.” This is a narrative worth celebrating, one that allows us to explore what it means to connect deeply with another human being, whether it’s romantic, platonic, or something in between.

Catch ‘A Night Like This’ now playing in UK cinemas, and stay tuned for its US release details—this is a film that proves connections don’t need to fit into a conventional box to be meaningful.

Source: Queerty