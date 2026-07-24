4 Fictional Men With the Most Irresistible Bottom Eyes

Bottom eyes are a very specific phenomenon. They’re soft. They’re yearning. They’re just a little bit pathetic in the most attractive way possible. Think sad puppy dog eyes mixed with hopeless romantic energy and a devastating willingness to look at someone like they’ve hung the moon.

Whether they’re submissive sweethearts, power bottoms, or simply looking up at their man like they’re starring in their own romance novel, these fictional men know exactly what they’re doing to us.

Let’s investigate the evidence.

1. Shane Hollander

There are bottoms and then there are power bottoms. Shane Hollander exists somewhere deliciously between the two.

Throughout his relationship with Ilya, Shane is firmly established as the bottom. Fans have also happily claimed him as a power bottom, a term used to describe someone who enjoys bottoming while taking an active and often dominant role during intimacy. Frankly, that tracks.

did anyone say yearning bottom eyes Shane Hollander already? https://t.co/ZLcHS3zztu pic.twitter.com/P9r9fHini0 — morgsie ཐི ₍^.ˬˬ.^₎ ཋྀ (@ENDOFMORGANA) May 13, 2026

Between stolen moments in hotel rooms and that infamous cottage getaway, Shane always seems to be having the time of his life. Yet somehow, despite all that confidence, he still manages to serve yearning whenever he looks at Ilya.

That’s what earns him points in the bottom eyes department. Shane doesn’t just look lovestruck. He looks like he’d happily follow Ilya anywhere while simultaneously bossing him around once the bedroom door closes.

the way shane pulls ilya in closer by grabbing his neck LORD I HAVENT ASKED YOU FOR MUCH…. pic.twitter.com/xtoJYY85eP — kyra Ω (@SHANESBIAN) July 23, 2026

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2. Prince Henry

With a thicker Prince Henry returning for Red, White & Royal Wedding, we’re taking a moment to appreciate the original Prince Henry and his elite level bottom eyes.

Fans may continue debating whether Henry and Alex are vers, but when Prince Henry bottoms, he commits to the assignment.

Henry’s greatest weapon isn’t his royal title or his impeccable suits. It’s the way Nicholas Galitzine perfected that soft, longing gaze. No one stares at Alex quite like Henry does. He somehow manages to look shy, smitten, and desperately in love all at once.

Alex Claremont-Diaz e Prince Henry em Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul. (2023) pic.twitter.com/wetdfUrgro — Taylor Zakhar Perez Brasil (@taylorzpbrasil) August 16, 2023

They’re the eyes of a man who spent years suppressing his feelings only to become completely undone by the First Son of the United States. The yearning alone deserves five stars.

3. Tim Laughlin

If yearning were an Olympic sport, Tim Laughlin would have enough gold medals to sink a small boat.

Tim spends much of Fellow Travelers wearing his heart on his sleeve and his devotion all over his face whenever Hawkins Fuller walks into a room. He’s submissive, romantic, and almost painfully sincere.

And let’s not forget that Tim isn’t afraid of eye contact. Whether fully clothed or otherwise, he looks at Hawk like there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

Jonathan Bailey somehow mastered the art of making puppy dog eyes look devastatingly beautiful.

Tim doesn’t simply have bottom eyes. Tim invented the graduate level course on them.

We’re still emotionally recovering.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey pic.twitter.com/mtkeB5Lyle — Male Central (@TheMale_Central) April 4, 2026

4. Sebas Senghor

Olympo may have been cancelled, but Netflix gave us Sebas Senghor before it left, and for that we’ll always be grateful.

Sebas is closeted throughout much of the series, making his relationship with Roque all the more emotionally charged. When Roque is injured, Sebas offers comfort during one particularly memorable scene that quickly transforms from tender vulnerability into something considerably hotter.

Roque tops. Sebas bottoms. The rest is television history.

well, actually yes 😏 roque and sebas in olympo!

(I remember when the show aired, someone said that using tongue was weird 🧍‍♀️) https://t.co/O48KePmhLD pic.twitter.com/H1alm3rYBf — fio 2.0 💫 (@cutedimple_bup) March 5, 2026

What makes Sebas worthy of this list isn’t simply the chemistry. It’s the way Juan Perales plays every glance with equal parts softness and desire. There’s hesitation there, but also longing and undeniable affection.

Those are textbook bottom eyes if we’ve ever seen them.

So Who Has the Best Bottom Eyes?

That’s between you, your therapist, and your TikTok drafts.

Some of us want a power bottom who knows exactly what he wants. Others want royal puppy dog eyes or enough yearning to fill an entire political drama. And some of us are still recovering from Netflix originals.

The real winners here are all of us. After all, what’s gay fiction without a beautiful man looking slightly upward at another beautiful man as if he’s about to confess his love, ask for forehead kisses, or something considerably less PG?

Bottom eyes deserve more recognition in television and film. We’re simply doing our part for the community.