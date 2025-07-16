Dust off your rainbow tuxedos and break out the confetti cannons, because the 2025 Emmy nominations are here—and the LGBTQ+ community is absolutely thriving. From actors to hosts to directors and documentary producers, queer talent isn’t just showing up—they’re taking over. And honestly? It’s what we deserve.

Let’s start with the reigning queen herself, RuPaul. The legendary host and creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race has just earned his tenth nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. That’s right—ten! With eight previous wins, RuPaul is inching closer to yet another historic milestone. He already holds the title for most Emmy wins by a person of color (14 trophies, thank you very much), and there’s no sign of slowing down. If you can’t love yourself at the Emmys, how in the hell are you gonna love anybody else?

Next up, the effortlessly hilarious Bowen Yang, who continues to make Emmy history as the most-nominated Asian male performer ever. He just received his fourth nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Saturday Night Live. With his razor-sharp wit, iconic impressions, and ability to turn even the driest sketch into a queer masterpiece, Bowen is proving that representation doesn’t just matter—it shines.

Meanwhile, Nyle DiMarco is turning personal passion into powerful change. His Apple TV+ documentary Deaf President Now—which tells the story of the 1988 student protest at Gallaudet University—is officially Emmy-nominated for both Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing. In a heartfelt post, Nyle wrote:

“EMMY NOMINATED!!! DEAF HISTORY RECOGNIZED!!! Not one but two nominations… So grateful. Proud. Still processing. LET’S DEAF IT UP!”

From barrier-breaking to bridge-building, Nyle is using his platform to amplify marginalized voices and rewrite the Emmy narrative—and we’re cheering every step of the way.

Let’s not forget our favorite Fab Five from Queer Eye, which racked up multiple nominations this year including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting, and Outstanding Picture Editing. If anyone knows how to mix heartfelt transformations with top-tier TV magic, it’s this crew. Tan, Karamo, Jonathan, Bobby, and Antoni—we see you, and the Academy does too.

And how about the ever-dashing Colman Domingo? Fresh off his Oscar buzz, Colman scores an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Four Seasons. Whether he’s delivering powerhouse performances on screen or making a red carpet look feel like poetry, he’s a national treasure—and this nomination just cements it.

Rising star Cooper Koch also earns a well-deserved moment in the spotlight with a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The category may be stacked, but this breakout actor is standing tall—and queer—among TV’s biggest talents.

With these nominations, it’s clear: queer stories, voices, and visions are not only being told—they’re being celebrated. This Emmy season isn’t just a win for individuals, it’s a victory for the community.

So here’s to the dreamers, the drag queens, the documentarians, and the dazzling performers making TV gayer, bolder, and better than ever.

The future of television is queer, and it’s never looked more fabulous.