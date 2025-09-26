Eugene Levy Shares Heartwarming Story of Dan’s Coming-Out

In a world that often struggles with acceptance, one of TV’s most beloved father-son duos continues to teach us how it’s done—both on screen and in real life. Eugene Levy, the warm-hearted patriarch we all adore from Schitt’s Creek, is once again proving that love and respect are the ultimate foundations of family. This time, he’s not just playing a character; he’s sharing a deeply personal story in The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Apple TV+ series where the actor steps out of his comfort zone to explore the world.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode “Hitting the Open Road in Louisiana,” airing September 26, Eugene opens up about a moment that many LGBTQ+ individuals hold dear: the moment they came out to their parents. In this case, the story comes not from Eugene himself, but from his son, Levy, who is known for his role as the hilarious and progressive David Rose on Schitt’s Creek. With the same grace he’s shown in his portrayal of a character learning to embrace his identity, Dan reflects on a real, vulnerable experience—the moment he came out to Eugene.

Advertisement

RELATED: MAFS UK’s Davide Reveals He Was Kicked Out After Coming Out

While traveling through Louisiana with his guide, Will Edmond, Eugene listens intently as Will shares his own coming-out story, which, as often happens in the South, had its challenges. Will was 21 when he came out to his father, a man who, Will admits, was “very Southern” and “very religious.” In a typical coming-out scenario, Will was “very nervous,” unsure of how his dad would respond. Would it be anger, rejection, or simply shock?

Advertisement

“I think he was shocked,” Will recalls, explaining that his dad had always pictured a traditional future for him. But despite the initial surprise, Will was relieved that his father wasn’t angry. Instead, he sensed hesitation, unsure of how to fully embrace what was happening. It took a little reassurance from his mom to remind Will’s dad that, regardless of Will’s sexuality, he was still “his only son.” It was this unconditional love that eventually helped his father come around.

As Will shares this moment with Eugene, he asks the elder Levy how it went when his own son, Dan, came out to him. Eugene, ever the loving and patient father, responds with the kind of wisdom that only a dad like him can offer. “We were, I think, well aware that he was gay, but we were just waiting, you know, for the right time for him to feel comfortable enough to tell us.” Eugene continues, “It was out, and it was a huge thing off the plate for him. And it was fine, it was just like, ‘OK, there you go.’” No drama, no grand speech, just a simple, heartfelt exchange that sums up the essence of what true acceptance looks like.

Advertisement

The beauty of this moment lies not only in Eugene’s laid-back acceptance, but in the realization that this is a story many LGBTQ+ people can relate to. It’s a story that shows us how, when love and respect are at the core, everything else falls into place. As Will poignantly says, “It’s good that if somebody’s watching this, they’ll see men like you and my dad—or hearing about my dad—and maybe they can accept their kid more, or love them more.” Eugene, with his trademark humility, nods and agrees, “That’s what it’s about. That’s the only thing that matters. Love and respect.”

This exchange feels like the kind of heart-to-heart we all wish we could have with our parents, the kind of conversation where fear is replaced with love, and the only thing that matters is the connection you share. In a time when many LGBTQ+ people still fear rejection or misunderstanding from their families, the Levys’ approach to acceptance is a beacon of hope.

Advertisement

Watching Eugene and Dan Levy navigate their own journey of love and acceptance in Schitt’s Creek was a revelation for many. But seeing them do the same in real life, as father and son, is something even more profound. It serves as a reminder that coming out doesn’t have to be a big, dramatic moment—it can be just another step toward living authentically and being loved for who you truly are.

For those who may still be on the fence about how to support their own kids, or for those hoping to see more representation of genuine love and respect, Eugene and Dan’s story is proof that it’s never too late to start. The Levys, both on and off-screen, show us that family love can transcend any challenge, and that acceptance is just another word for unconditional love.

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy will continue to premiere weekly on Apple TV+ until the finale on October 31. Whether you’re tuning in for the travel adventures or to catch another glimpse of this family dynamic we all wish we had, it’s clear one thing is true: Eugene Levy isn’t just a father on TV—he’s a father to all of us.