Get Ready for ‘Big Mistakes’—Dan Levy’s Wild New Crime-Comedy Show

If there’s one thing Dan Levy knows how to do, it’s turning chaos into comedy. The Schitt’s Creek Emmy-winner is back, and this time he’s dipping his toes into a world of organized crime, blackmail, and sibling dysfunction—things most of us are already familiar with, minus the crime part. His latest project? A Netflix comedy titled Big Mistakes that’s shaping up to be exactly the kind of wild, messy fun we didn’t know we needed.

In case you’re wondering if this show is going to carry the same energy as David Rose’s dry sarcasm or the unparalleled charm of Schitt’s Creek, rest assured: the answer is a resounding yes. And then some.

The premise of Big Mistakes centers around two “deeply incapable” siblings who, much to their dismay, get blackmailed into the chaotic underworld of organized crime. Which sounds like… well, let’s just say a classic sibling rivalry plot but with a criminal twist. Levy plays one of these hopelessly flawed siblings alongside Taylor Ortega (Ghosts and Welcome to Flatch), who plays his sibling in question. It’s already shaping up to be the kind of dysfunctional family dynamic that could only be rivaled by a crime family—except with more bad decisions and maybe a little less mafia drama.

By the way, for those who may not know, Dan Levy is openly gay and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights since coming out in 2015. His portrayal of David Rose in Schitt’s Creek was a milestone for queer representation on TV, making him not just a comedy star, but a role model for many in the LGBTQ+ community. So, if you’re looking for another reason to support Big Mistakes, Levy’s commitment to inclusivity and authentic representation is definitely one to celebrate.

Co-created by Levy and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), who also stars in the series, Big Mistakes promises to deliver the perfect blend of absurdity and heart. Levy’s got a knack for making us laugh while somehow making us care about people who really should not be given responsibility. Sennott, meanwhile, is showing us once again why she’s a rising star in the world of comedy—when she’s not busy crushing it on HBO with a series of her own.

Joining the sibling shenanigans is none other than Laurie Metcalf, whose impeccable comedic timing will undoubtedly bring a level of sophistication to this otherwise chaotic crime world. And if that’s not enough to excite you, let’s talk about the rest of the all-star cast: Jack Innanen (FX’s Adults), Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn (Knock at the Cabin), Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem, and Mark Ivanir. If this ensemble doesn’t scream “dream team,” I’m not sure what does.

And here’s a fun little tidbit to make the deal even sweeter: this marks Levy’s first TV project under his Netflix overall deal. If you’ve been following Levy’s career, you know his transition from beloved comedic actor to one of Hollywood’s most creative forces has been nothing short of magical. Big Mistakes is his first official offering to the streaming giant following his 2023 film Good Grief, and the stakes have never been higher.

But don’t worry—despite the show’s darkly comedic premise, we’re still expecting plenty of Levy’s signature humor: awkward, tender, and just a little bit self-aware. After all, no one does a lovable disaster quite like him. As the show’s executive producer and showrunner, Levy is clearly bringing all of his signature comedic sensibilities to the table.

Big Mistakes was officially greenlit in May, and production is now underway in New Jersey, which, if we’re being honest, feels like the perfect setting for this weird, crime-filled family story. Think of it as Schitt’s Creek if David and Alexis Rose found themselves not in the quaint town of Schitt’s Creek, but in a world where every bad decision is just one mobster away from a life-or-death situation.

So, what can we expect from Big Mistakes? A lot of bad decisions, some really questionable fashion choices, and, of course, plenty of laughs. Because as Levy himself has proved time and time again, sometimes the best comedy comes from the worst mistakes.

Ready for a binge-worthy mix of crime, family drama, and hilarious mishaps? Keep an eye out for Big Mistakes—because let’s face it, we’ve all made them, but at least Levy’s making them entertaining.

Source: Hollywood Reporter