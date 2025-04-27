Get to Know Filipino BL Actor Teejay Marquez

If there’s one name that’s been setting hearts on fire in the BL world, it’s Teejay Marquez. This Filipino heartthrob has been making waves for a while now, and honestly? We can’t get enough.

Advertisement

Born on September 29, 1987 (yep, 37 and aging like fine wine), Teejay’s got the looks, the charm, and the talent to keep us all hooked. Oh, and did we mention? He says you can call him daddy—his words, not ours.

RELATED: How These 2 Thai BL Stars Turned From Friends to Lovers

Teejay first had us all feeling some type of way in Ben X Jim (2020), where he and Jerome Ponce played childhood friends who reunite (and, of course, fall in love) while stuck in quarantine. With not a lot of BL series in the Philippines, seeing him take on this role—and absolutely nail it—was a game-changer. And let’s be real, he’s been making a name for himself in this genre ever since.

Advertisement

RELATED: The First Filipino BL Series Is Now Available On Netflix

But Teejay’s magic isn’t just local—he’s got international game too. Before he even landed acting gigs in Indonesia, he had already gotten massive attention when his Dubsmash videos went viral there. By early 2016, he had set foot in the country, and suffice to say, he quickly became a household name in Jakarta. That stint led to offers, including a role in Dubsmash The Movie.

Advertisement

RELATED: Janjep Carlos Won Mr Gay Philippines And Is Aiming For Mr Gay World Too!

He then broke into the Indonesian scene with Siapa Takut Jatuh Cinta, a remake of Meteor Garden, where he played Sean, one of the F4 boys. Translation? He went from making Filipino fans swoon to leaving Indonesian audiences just as obsessed. Talk about global domination!

Advertisement

RELATED: Meet the Filipino-German Model Turning Heads in Mister World 2024

From LGBTQ+ comedy (Broken Hearts Trip) to a Thailand-filmed Filipino romance (My Story), Teejay’s been stacking up roles that keep us coming back for more. And while he’s honored to be part of the BL scene, he’s also a little cautious about getting typecast. He tells Posh Magazine Thailand.

“I am honored because I was able to represent a community that has a very good story to tell.” He adds, “I’m a bit scared because I might be stereotyped in this kind of role, but work is work.”

RELATED: ‘The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto Has the Internet in a Chokehold with His Abs

Advertisement

And let’s not forget: Teejay isn’t just an actor. He’s a model, an influencer, and a certified thirst trap with over 2 million followers keeping up with his gym gains and shirtless runway struts. Whether he’s hitting the stage for a mall show, flexing on the ‘gram, or just casually making us all weak with that smile, he knows exactly what he’s doing. Just check out his fan service!

Always love when they treat fanboys so well #teejaymarquez pic.twitter.com/nwxoIuj8C0 — harrison (@harrison__kc) October 12, 2024

RELATED: Hottie Bretman Rock Reveals How He First Met His New Boyfie

Advertisement

So yeah, whether you fell for his on-screen romances, his modeling gigs, or just that undeniable something he’s got going on, one thing’s for sure—Teejay Marquez is the moment. Now, who’s sliding into his DMs first?

Now that is how you service the fans #TeejayMarquez pic.twitter.com/zJp33BbvC9 — harrison (@harrison__kc) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Source: POSH Magazine