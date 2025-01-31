Photo Credit: @vinnynunez_

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the masterpiece that is Jesus Luz. The Brazilian heartthrob and Madonna’s former beau is back to reminding us why he was—and still is—a feast for the eyes.

Photo Credit: @vinnynunez_

In a recent photoshoot, Jesus left little to the imagination, donning nothing but white undies that showcased his ahemassets, including a perfectly plump bulge nestled between his thick, powerful thunder thighs. Oh, and those piercing blue eyes? They stare right into your soul, beckoning you to join him in whatever dreamland he’s serving. Tempting, isn’t it?

But Jesus Luz isn’t just a pretty face—or body. Before capturing the Queen of Pop’s heart in 2008, he was already making waves in the fashion world. Kicking off his modeling career in 2005, Jesus graced international runways and worked with industry legends like Steven Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. The man’s got range, both in looks and career moves.

Post-Madonna, Jesus pivoted to music and became a DJ sensation. His remixes? Surprisingly solid! He regularly sells out venues, proving his beats are just as irresistible as his jawline. If you’re curious, his tracks are on Spotify, so go ahead—give them a spin.

Acting? Well, let’s just say the pandemic wasn’t kind to that particular chapter of his career. But with looks like his, who needs a movie role? He’s clearly still the star of his own show, whether it’s on a runway, behind a DJ booth, or front and center in a sizzling photoshoot.

So, here’s to Jesus Luz—proof that thunder thighs and piercing blue eyes are an unstoppable duo. Madonna knew it, and now we’re all lucky enough to remember why.