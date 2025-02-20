Photo Credit: @iamjohnduff

John Duff just delivered the ultimate mic drop moment. After a former follower commented, “After 7 years, unfollowing,” Duff had the perfect response: “I’d say ‘you must be new here,’ but apparently…” And because Duff never does anything halfway, he accompanied his reply with a brilliantly edited throwback video proving one thing—he’s been that person all along.

Advertisement

RELATED: This Out Gay Singer Just Joined OnlyFans, Says He ‘Should’ve Been a Porn Star’

The video, a glorious trip down memory lane, begins with the words: “My content 7 years ago…” and what follows is a dazzling montage of classic John Duff—neon pink bikinis, high-energy dance moves, and that signature confidence that has made him a social media icon. The only difference? He’s just a little more buff, bronzed, and absolutely thriving.

Advertisement

RELATED: Duff said, “It is so different than the music many of you expect from me”

Seriously, it’s as if Duff just hit copy and paste on his essence, with a few upgrades in the muscle department. The man has always known his brand: sexy, unapologetic, and fabulously over-the-top. Whether he’s strutting his stuff on the beach or tearing up a dance studio, one thing is certain—John Duff is consistent, honey.

Advertisement

RELATED: He’s Such A Tease. John Duff’s ‘Somebody’s Daughter’. Reverse Gay Baiting?

And, as if the video wasn’t iconic enough, his latest release, a sultry, baritone-voiced cover of Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, plays in the background. The clip features Duff in all his glory, being twerked on by equally hot men in tiny bikinis—because, duh, it wouldn’t be a John Duff production without a little thirst-trap energy.

RELATED: John Duff’s ‘I Hate L.A.’ Speaks Pointedly On The Pitfalls Of Los Angeles

Advertisement

The comments? Absolutely eating it up. Fans are flooding his post with love, hyping him up for not only staying true to himself but for serving a masterclass in self-acceptance and glow-ups.

“I don’t know when I started following but at least 5 years. I adore you and appreciate your talent. The vocals are fire on this! Seriously!!!!”

“She’s consistent”

“My favorite moment in the past 7 years was when you did the Britney Spears “Sometimes” dance on the docks in the middle of winter”

“After 7 years if I could follow you twice. I would”

“I am obsessed with you and what you do.”

RELATED: John Duff’s New Collab Features A Vibrant Color-Filled Video That Is ‘100% Baby’

Moral of the story? If you’re unfollowing John Duff now, you clearly weren’t paying attention before.

RELATED: John Duff Embraces Authenticity & Positivity In His New Single ‘Do It’

Stream his cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” now—because we are, in fact, hopelessly devoted to him.