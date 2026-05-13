The Controversial Pastor Linked to Pete Hegseth, Explained

Doug Wilson, the conservative pastor tied closely to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is back in public conversation after old comments about Donald Trump resurfaced online.

Wilson, one of the founders of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, has built a reputation over the years as a polarizing figure within conservative Christian circles. Known for his outspoken views on politics, gender roles, and religion, the pastor has become increasingly visible in national political discussions as his relationship with Hegseth has drawn more scrutiny.

One quote in particular has reignited debate.

In an interview with the Financial Times previously highlighted by Mediaite, the pastor described Trump as both dangerous and necessary, comparing the president to chemotherapy treatment.

“I view Trump as chemo,” Wilson said. “America has cancer. Trump is toxic, and I think he’s killing the cancer faster than he’s killing the rest of us.”

Wilson also acknowledged during the interview that he was not originally part of Trump’s political movement. He reportedly said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and only later aligned himself more closely with MAGA politics.

President Trump said he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situations as he negotiates with Iran, “not even a little bit,” as he took questions from reporters before leaving for China. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/Yb2ErKl8t2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2026

RELATED: Hegseth’s Holy War: How a Top Defense Official’s Urging for a Theocratic America

Wilson’s Relationship With Hegseth Has Raised Questions

Public attention surrounding Wilson has grown partly because of his connection to Hegseth.

According to PBS News, the Defense Secretary has publicly referenced the pastor as a mentor and invited him to participate in prayer services at the Pentagon. Critics say the relationship highlights the growing visibility of Christian nationalist figures within influential political spaces.

That criticism has intensified because of Wilson’s long history of controversial statements.

Among his most debated views are his comments on voting rights for women. Pastor Wilson has argued that political leadership within households should rest with men, suggesting husbands should effectively represent their families politically.

LGBTQ+ Critics Continue to Push Back

Wilson has also faced backlash over remarks involving same-sex relationships.

In a CNN interview later reposted by Hegseth, Wilson discussed wanting consensual same-sex sexual activity to once again be illegal. The interview also included his comments opposing women’s voting rights, which triggered widespread criticism online.

LGBTQ+ advocates and civil rights groups have pointed to those remarks as evidence of a broader political and religious movement attempting to reshape public policy around conservative theological beliefs.

Supporters of Wilson, meanwhile, argue that he is simply expressing traditional religious convictions openly, even when they are unpopular.

RELATED: Pete Hegseth’s Spiritual Advisor Wants Rep. Talarico “Crucified with Christ”

A Figure Who Continues to Divide Opinion

The pastor’s growing profile reflects how deeply intertwined religion and politics have become in parts of the American conservative movement.

To critics, Wilson represents an increasingly worrying form of Christian nationalism bordering on mainstream political influence. To supporters, he is viewed as someone willing to defend conservative religious values without softening his message for public approval.

Either way, the renewed attention surrounding his comments shows that Wilson remains a figure capable of sparking strong reactions well beyond his own church community.

And with Hegseth continuing to face questions about the people in his inner circle, Wilson’s past statements are unlikely to fade from public discussion anytime soon.