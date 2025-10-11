You Won’t Believe Who Luke Macfarlane’s First Celebrity Crush Was

Luke Macfarlane isn’t just a TV heartthrob — he’s the kind of charming, disarming, and refreshingly honest star that leaves audiences swooning with every appearance. And his latest Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen proved just how effortlessly he blends humor, vulnerability, and a dash of delicious weirdness.

While promoting the second season of Platonic alongside Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, Macfarlane played along with Cohen’s rapid-fire questions, and let’s just say, the results were as entertaining as they were unexpected.

When asked about his first celebrity crush, Macfarlane didn’t hesitate: Mark Wahlberg. But this wasn’t just a fleeting admiration — it was a love affair with Wahlberg’s Calvin Klein ads from the ’90s. You know the ones. Cohen, always ready to stir the pot, pointed out Wahlberg’s “complicated past,” but let’s be honest, we’re still all gazing at those abs. Wahlberg’s past may be messy, but those moments in tight white briefs? Iconic.

But it wasn’t just about nostalgia for Wahlberg’s modeling days. The conversation quickly took a turn when Cohen asked about Macfarlane’s turn-ons. With no hesitation, Macfarlane answered that he finds men with “sticky-out ears” to be irresistibly attractive. And yes, the perfect example? None other than Russell Tovey. It’s a quirky admission, sure, but it’s exactly the kind of charming detail that makes Macfarlane so lovable — it’s personal, it’s unexpected, and it’s 100% him.

When pressed to sum up his approach to love in just three words, Macfarlane gave an answer that was as smooth as it was simple: “Listen, touch, kiss.” It’s a refreshing take on romance — low-key yet full of warmth. If that doesn’t make you swoon, we don’t know what will.

But while the interview was filled with cheeky banter and lighthearted revelations, Macfarlane’s character in Platonic offers a deeper kind of charm. In season two, his character faces a midlife crisis, complete with a newfound ambition to appear on Jeopardy!. The arc adds a layer of sweetness to his role, balancing his vulnerability with the quirky humor fans adore.

Off-screen, Macfarlane’s life is just as heartwarming. He and his partner, former World Cup skier Hig Roberts, have been together for years and became proud parents to a daughter in 2023. It’s clear that fatherhood is a role Macfarlane treasures, as Roberts recently shared a touching post about their hike up Mont Blanc — a journey that was as much about family as it was about adventure. It’s impossible not to admire their dynamic, which radiates a dream dad energy that gives us all hope.

Macfarlane’s balance of humor, sincerity, and depth makes him a standout in queer entertainment. He’s the kind of actor who can have you laughing one moment and feeling deeply moved the next. Whether he’s portraying lovable neuroticism on-screen or dishing out cheeky insights in interviews, Macfarlane always leaves us wanting more.

And while this Watch What Happens Live moment was certainly a highlight, there’s plenty more to come. In Platonic season two, his mix of vulnerability and wit will undoubtedly keep us hooked. Macfarlane’s presence on screen reminds us why queer talent like his is a force that deserves to be celebrated.