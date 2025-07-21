Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’ Turns Virgins’ Dating Dreams Into Reality

In a world where dating apps have made swiping right the new norm, Hulu is mixing it up with a bold new reality series that doesn’t just ask, “Are you my type?”—it asks, “Are you my first?” The streaming giant’s latest dating experiment, Are You My First?, has arrived, and it promises to deliver a whirlwind of romance, heartache, and (let’s be real) some serious awkward moments.

The show pairs up virgins—yes, virgins—on a quest to explore intimacy, love, and, of course, their first time in a tropical paradise. No judgment, just pure, unfiltered chaos. Think of it as Love Island meets The Bachelor, but with the added complication of everyone trying to figure out if their first kiss will lead to something more. And for added spice, who’s guiding the lovebirds through this emotional rollercoaster? None other than former “Virgin Bachelor” Colton Underwood and fan-favorite Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Colton Underwood: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Authenticity

Advertisement

Colton Underwood’s life has been a whirlwind of public scrutiny, self-discovery, and jaw-dropping TV moments. Whether it was his emotional Bachelor journey, his time on Bachelor in Paradise, or his now-iconic label as “The Virgin Bachelor,” Colton has never been one to shy away from a challenge—especially when it comes to navigating complicated relationships.

RELATED:Hot Daddy Colton Underwood Joins The Traitors Season 4

In 2021, Colton took a brave leap into his most personal project yet: Coming Out Colton. The docuseries explored his journey of coming out as gay in the public eye and the unique struggles that come with reconciling personal identity with public expectation. But despite the personal turbulence, Colton has remained authentic, using his platform to explore both the difficult and beautiful aspects of life.

Advertisement

Now, as a co-host of Are You My First?, Colton brings that same openness and empathy to the show. While he might not be a virgin anymore, he knows exactly what it’s like to be under the spotlight while navigating love and lust. With his husband, Jordan, and their son, Bishop, Colton’s own “dad life” has added new layers of complexity to his personal narrative—one he brings with humor and heart to the show’s contestants.

Kaitlyn Bristowe: The Queen of Realness

If anyone can navigate a group of virgins stumbling through the dating world, it’s Kaitlyn Bristowe. Known for her no-nonsense attitude, candid humor, and relatable vulnerability, Kaitlyn first gained America’s attention when she was The Bachelorette. Since then, she’s kept her fans glued to her every move, winning the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars and launching her own successful podcast, Off the Vine.

Advertisement

Kaitlyn’s appeal lies in her unapologetic realness. Whether she’s joking about her wine obsession or sharing personal stories about her own romantic life, she exudes a down-to-earth charm that’s rare in the world of reality TV. And while she’s been there, done that in the dating world (and the Dancing with the Stars ballroom), she brings a unique perspective to Are You My First?—offering advice, humor, and a shoulder to cry on when things inevitably go awry.

The Show: A Tropical Love Lab for Virgins

The premise of Are You My First? is as bold as it is refreshing. For the first time, a group of virgins—all ages and sexual orientations—will be thrown into a romantic paradise to explore love and intimacy without fear of judgment. It’s an experiment in raw vulnerability, a chance to figure out if there’s a connection, and most importantly, if there’s a spark.

There’s something uncomfortably beautiful about watching people on the cusp of experiencing intimacy for the first time. Some are shy, others are brash, but all are in the same boat: trying to navigate the emotional and physical side of relationships. From romantic dates to emotional challenges, it’s a journey that’s bound to make you cringe, cry, and maybe even cheer a little.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. As the contestants get closer to each other, they’ll face moments of heartbreak, jealousy, and that inevitable feeling when they realize they’re not the only one vying for that coveted first kiss. It’s reality TV at its finest, filled with fiery chemistry and the kind of uncertainty that makes us all tune in week after week.

Advertisement

Are You My First? is a wild new ride that allows viewers to experience all the highs, lows, and awkward moments that come with navigating love in a world where everything feels like it’s happening for the first time. The series is set to premiere on Hulu on Monday, August 18, with all ten episodes available for binge-watching. Trust us—you won’t want to miss it.

In the end, it’s not just about finding a partner—it’s about finding the courage to embrace all your “firsts.”