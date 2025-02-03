If you love a good conspiracy thriller but also appreciate the finer things in life—like, say, chiseled abs and well-toned glutes—then you definitely have to check out Leo Woodall and Fra Fee in Prime Target on Apple TV+ is about to become your newest obsession.

Advertisement

RELATED: Hawkeye’s Fra Fee is Making a Name for Himself in Hollywood

The show follows Edward Brook, played by the ever-dreamy Leo Woodall, a math postgraduate who’s on the verge of a groundbreaking discovery. But as luck (or plot twists) would have it, things take a dark turn when a mysterious enemy sets their sights on him. Forced to fight for his life, Edward joins forces with a government agent to uncover a high-stakes conspiracy. Intrigue, danger, and fast-paced action? Check. A perfectly sculpted leading man running for his life in tight clothing? Also check.

Advertisement

RELATED: These Two Actors Just Got Married! Find Out More Inside

Let’s be honest—viewers are definitely here for the suspense and mystery… but they’re also here for the sheer cinematic excellence that is Leo Woodall’s dedication to glute-day. His scenes have people tuning in and pausing at just the right moments, ensuring that his, uh, hard work is fully appreciated. If that weren’t enough, Fra Fee steps in with his own show-stopping presence, rocking tiny boxer briefs that leave little to the imagination. Between Woodall’s sculpted backside and Fee’s six-pack abs, Prime Target is basically a public service announcement for hitting the gym.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘White Lotus’ Star Leo Woodall is Back in Action as a Queer Math Genius

This isn’t exactly uncharted territory for Woodall. Back in his White Lotus days, he made waves for his steamy, scandalous scenes with Tom Hollander’s Quentin. That unforgettable moment when Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya hilariously caught them in the act? Pure television gold. Woodall’s natural charm and confidence in these types of scenes have only strengthened his fanbase, and Prime Target gives them another reason to keep their eyes glued to the screen.

Extracurricular activity with Leo Woodall.#PrimeTarget — Premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/7Q0ftJ5Emo — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: Leo Woodall Admits His Family Was “Flabbergasted” After Seeing Sex Scene

Fra Fee, on the other hand, is proving that he’s more than capable of keeping up. His chiseled physique, paired with his undeniable screen presence, makes him a scene-stealer in his own right. Whether he’s taking down enemies or simply standing there looking like a Greek god in boxer briefs, Fee delivers in every way possible.

Advertisement

RELATED: Hottie Leo Woodall Is Fun and Flirty in ‘White Lotus’ & Viewers Are Losing It!

So, whether you’re a fan of thrilling action or just appreciate quality cinematography (ahem), Prime Target is the show to watch. Just be prepared for some, let’s call it, “extended viewing sessions” as you take in every detail of this highly captivating series.

You can catch Prime Target streaming now on Apple TV+.