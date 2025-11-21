Open Relationships? Not Nate Berkus’ Thing. Find Out Why

Open relationships may work for some, but for Nate Berkus, they’re just not in the cards. The interior designer extraordinaire and author of Foundations offered more than just design tips in his latest podcast appearance. Married to Queer Eye‘s Jeremiah Brent since 2014, Berkus recently chatted with Lindsey Metselaar on the We Met At Acme podcast, where their conversation took a turn toward relationships, and Berkus gave fans an honest peek into his own marriage.

One standout moment from the episode? When Metselaar asked about non-negotiables in their relationship, Berkus didn’t hesitate: “Fidelity,” he said, firmly. And in a world where open relationships are often discussed as an open option, Berkus’ stance stands out like a perfectly framed piece of art in a cluttered room.

According to Berkus, the idea of an open relationship is “just not something that would work” for him and his husband. “He’s all I need, and I’m all he needs,” Berkus said of their strong connection, adding, “I’m jealous, so that wouldn’t work at all.” While it might sound like a simple response, it’s a refreshing reminder that monogamy doesn’t always need to be debated. In fact, for the Berkus-Brent household, fidelity is the sacred glue holding everything together.

Berkus also made it clear that while open relationships may work for some, they’re just not his vibe. “Fine for anybody else,” he said, “but I wouldn’t be in a relationship with anyone that that was important to them.” That sentiment might resonate with many listeners in the gay community who feel the same way, though some in the comments did wish he’d unpacked his definition of “fidelity” a little more clearly. But hey, when Berkus says, “He’s all I need, and I’m all he needs,” it’s pretty clear where he stands.

And for those wondering if the door to an open relationship might be cracked open later on? Berkus shut that down with a simple “No.” If his feelings about fidelity weren’t crystal clear before, they sure are now.

Why Open Relationships Don’t Work for Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

In the same interview, Metselaar asked Berkus what he looks for (or, rather, looks out for) when he visits a date’s home for the first time. His answer? “Green is that it’s clean. Red is that it’s dirty.” A straightforward approach, but honestly, who can blame him? If you’re going to date a designer, a clean home should be a given. “If somebody’s a pig, I can’t do it,” Berkus added with a laugh.

Berkus even shared a cute (and slightly obsessive) story about when he first saw his now-husband Jeremiah’s home. Apparently, it was so spotless that it looked like it belonged in a design magazine. “The distance between every hanger was the same in his closet. Like it was perfect, colour-coded, the whole thing,” Berkus remembered. He admits that in that moment, he thought to himself, “Wow, this actually is going to work.” Spoiler: It did.

Fidelity, Family, and the Future: The Berkus-Brent Blueprint for Happiness

As Berkus promotes his new design book, Foundations, a lavishly photographed coffee-table book offering timeless design tips, his honesty about his personal life is as refreshing as a well-executed design scheme. He’s shown that monogamy doesn’t have to be a rarity in the gay community — it just takes mutual respect, trust, and a little bit of jealousy. And while their relationship may not be open in the traditional sense, it’s clear that Nate and Jeremiah have found something that works just fine for them.

So, if you’re in the mood for design tips or love advice (or both), Berkus’ latest media appearances prove he’s not just the “design expert” we know him as — he’s a man who knows exactly what he wants, both in design and in love.