This Sober Speed Dating Night Is Serving Love Without the Liquor

It’s cuffing season, gays! And you can do it sober. If SZA’s Big Boy has been living rent-free in your head lately, consider this your sign to get back out there. That cute stranger isn’t going to flirt with you through your phone forever, and your future husband probably isn’t hiding at the bottom of your third martini.

Luckily, West Hollywood has another way to get those butterflies fluttering, and you don’t need a drink in your hand to make it happen.

Dating Without the Dutch Courage

Sober speed dating is coming to West Hollywood, giving single gay men a chance to meet potential matches without alcohol taking center stage. According to ABC7, Van Ness Recovery House is hosting the event this Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Plummer Park.

And honestly? There’s something refreshing about the idea of dating sober.

No pretending you can hear someone over the bar music. No wondering whether that flirty conversation was genuine or just the tequila talking. Just a room full of single guys, a few introductions, and the possibility that someone might actually make you want to delete those dating apps.

Your drink of choice can be soda, lemonade, or sparkling water. Whatever gets you feeling fizzy, darling. The point is to show up, have a conversation, and see where things go.

Will you meet your future boyfriend? Your next situationship? Someone who becomes your favorite person to send memes to? There’s only one way to find out.

READ: Traveling, Horny, and Online? What to Remember When Dating In a Foreign Land

A Date Night That Gives Back

There’s another reason this event is worth knowing about. Proceeds benefit Van Ness Recovery House, an organization that has supported sober LGBTQ+ people seeking recovery and healing since 1973.

So even if you don’t leave with someone’s number saved under a heart emoji, you’re still contributing to a cause that has spent decades helping people in the community.

That’s what we call a win-win.

READ: Grindr’s AI Knows More Than You Think. Here’s How to Opt Out. Thanks Ronan!

Your Meet-Cute Doesn’t Need a Cocktail

Let’s be honest: dating can feel like a full-time job. Between swiping, deciphering mixed signals, and trying to figure out whether “we should hang out sometime” means anything at all, putting yourself out there can get exhausting.

But maybe the trick is to stop treating every date like an audition for your future spouse. Show up curious, be yourself, and let the evening surprise you. And yes, that means being sober lets you fully immerse into the experience.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get back into dating, this might be it. You don’t need liquid courage to be charming, and you certainly don’t need alcohol to find a connection.

So, single gays, consider this your gentle nudge. Your next crush could be a conversation away, and cuffing season waits for no one.