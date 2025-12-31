Best of 2026: Instinct Readers, You Guys Are Thirsty This Year!

Dearest gentle Instinct readers… you were all a thirsty bunch this year. And honestly? We love that for you.

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the stories that made you click, gasp, zoom in, send group chats into chaos, and refresh Instagram like your life depended on it. From leather briefs and jockstraps to vulnerable confessions and queer joy, these were the pieces that defined our year—and yours.

So pour yourself a drink, loosen your waistband, and let’s revisit our greatest hits. Wink.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Men Who Set the Gay Internet on Fire: Porn’s Top 25 of 2025

“One-half of The Driver Era band Ross Lynch serves thirst trap after thirst trap both on and off stage. This time, the singer and actor just showed that he can also serve cunt by planking in a pair of leather briefs in bed.”

Ross Lynch didn’t just walk this year—he strutted. This story had readers collectively clutching pearls and phones alike, proving once again that Ross understands the assignment and then some.

Advertisement

“Bad Bunny was up to, well, Bad Bunny type shenanigans on Monday when he posted an Instagram story wearing nothing but a white towel. The word wearing is subjective here because I think hanging would be more accurate.”

If chaos had a mascot this year, it would be Bad Bunny and that towel. The internet paused. Breathing stopped. Definitions were questioned.

Advertisement

“From Bears, Twinks, Jocks, and Drag Queens to Leather Daddies, Femmes, and beyond. We are a very diverse group us gays. While often times twink and hairless seem to be king, the poster boy position for the gay community is nothing set in stone. It actually may be set in hair. We know many of our readers (and our writers) appreciate the rugged charm of a scruffy beard, a chest full of hair, that ride-em cowboy stache.”

One of the year’s most affirming reads—and a love letter to body diversity that struck a very hairy nerve.

Advertisement

Source: @stephenjaxx

“Heartstopper star Kit Connor is going viral on social media once again thanks to new shirtless content courtesy of his friend and Romeo + Juliet co-star Daniel Bravo Hernandez. It’s funny that, even with grainy video quality, you can tell which stud is Kit Connor from a mile away. It’s definitely the legs, pecs and “golden retriever hair” for me.”

Grainy footage, crystal-clear obsession. This story had fans replaying like it was a tactical sport.

Advertisement

kit connor futbolero es absolutamente TODO lo que necesitaba en mi vida pic.twitter.com/aPH3jFzU98 — 🍂 (@viickyvGR) January 14, 2025

“This thick daddy often posts pictures of him and his boyfriends as a throuple of hot people hanging out together… His boyfriends are very lucky they get to witness this often!”

Muscle, love, and visibility—Joey Forte’s story hit all the right spots this year.

Advertisement

“Phillips took things to a whole new level, exuding equal parts dominance and submission in a spread that left fans (and probably a few mortals) utterly breathless.”

Leather, platinum hair, and an audience that was not prepared.

Advertisement

“Country’s mysterious heartthrob, Orville Peck, took the internet by storm in 2024 with a jaw-dropping nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine… and the man himself—well, he’s just here for the ride.”

Mask off. Internet on fire.

Advertisement

“David Archuleta is no longer the wide-eyed, sweet-faced teen… “It seems like people weren’t quite expecting it, which makes me happy in a good way,” “

One of the year’s most satisfying glow-ups—musical and personal.

Advertisement

Source: davidarchie

“By the time Pete Buttigieg uttered the words “contending with the hair is already a thing”, a thousand queer dads sighed in solidarity…”

Heartfelt, hilarious, and deeply human—this story resonated far beyond thirst.

Advertisement

Source: pete.buttigieg

“In a sport where balance, precision, and split-second decisions are everything…”

One of the year’s most serious and thought-provoking reads.

Advertisement

Source: kurtsadams

“Jonathan Bennett just broke the internet (and maybe a few thermometers)…”

We zoomed. You zoomed. History was made.

Advertisement

“Wet? Yes. Naked? Absolutely. Subtle? Not even pretending.”

An instant classic—and one of the most revisited stories of the year.

Advertisement

Source: @pietroboselli

“Now, imagine seeing that on a massive movie screen. A work of art. A masterpiece. A true cinematic experience.”

Our biggest hit of the year, and honestly? Deserved.