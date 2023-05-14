Famous Personalities Who Came Out in 2023

The LGBTQ+ community is growing, and here are the famous personalities who came out and proud in 2023!

Noah Schnapp

The ‘Stranger Things’ star came out via a TikTok video writing:

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – Privacynbling

Campbell Johnstone

The former New Zealand rugby player came out as gay in an interview with ‘Seven Sharp’ on TVNZ, making him the first out rugby player in the country.

Bella Ramsey

‘The Last of Us’ star revealed in an interview with The New York Times that their gender has “always been very fluid.”

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting. I’m very much just a person,” Ramsey expressed.

Alexander Lincoln

The ‘In from the Side’ actor addressed about his sexuality online after a fan commented:

“I loved the movie, and its actors are still very handsome but I still think that the actors are posing as gay but they are not. Is it my doubt?”

Lincoln responded to the comment, writing:

“Thanks so much- really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight,” followed by a heart emoji.

Jakub Jankto

The Czech professional football player posted a powerful coming out video on Instagram, ultimately expressing:

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Curtis Hamilton

The actor officially came out as a gay man on MTV’s reality show, ‘The Real Friends of WeHo.’

Joe Tasker

The YouTuber and CBBC Presenter posted a video where he came out and also revealed his “secret boyfriend.”

“i’m coming out, this my story time, here’s my secret boyfriend, i’m gay enjoy your day :),” Tasker wrote on the description box of his YouTube video.

Alison Brie

The actress casually came out as bisexual while reading thirst tweets with husband Dave Franco.

“Listen I am bisexual for a reason and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome by dave franco and alison brie,” the tweet reads.

Brie simply responded,

“That’s also why I’m bisexual,” after sharing a high five with Franco.

Anderson Comás

The Chicago White Sox Minor League outfielder came out on Instagram, stating:

“I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true.”

Lil Nas X

After coming out as gay in 2019, the rapper later on came out as bisexual via a tweet in January 2023.

“be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual,” he revealed.

Lil Nas X tweeted a follow up, writing:

“that was my last coming out of the closet i promise”.

be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 9, 2023

Bretman Rock

The Filipino social media personality appeared on the Zach Sang Show to promote his memoir, “You’re That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself,” and he also opened up about the pronouns he goes by.

“I go by all the pronouns. I don’t go strictly by ‘they/them.’ I go by all of them. Because I also am non-binary, not because of like— this is the one thing that I’m not for clout about,” Bretman expressed.

Diplo

The 44-year-old DJ revealed on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast that he’s “gotten a blow job from a guy before.” And as for whether or not he is gay, Diplo clarified:

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is I’m not, not gay.”

Mo’Nique

In her Netflix stand-up special, ‘My Name Is Mo’Nique,’ the 55-year-old comedian discussed her sexuality, joking that she is not “all the way” a lesbian. Mo’Nique promised to keep her sexuality a secret, and that she “would take that to my grave,” but she eventually decided to tell her husband Sidney Hicks about it.

It was the first time that she told anyone about it out loud, and she was “so scared” to tell him because she was afraid that he’d “walk away from me.” Mo’Nique shared her conversation with her husband:

“‘I want to be with another woman sexually,’ and he looked at me so beautifully and so patient and so loving and said, ‘Bitch, me too.'”

Jeff Molina

The mixed martial artist made history as the first out LGBTQ+ male fighter after he announced on Twitter that he is bisexual.

Yung Miami



The rapper confirmed in ‘The Jason Lee Show’ that she is bisexual, stating:

“Sexually I have been with a woman before. I love it … I really do like girls, [but] I won’t be in a relationship with a girl.”

Richard Armitage

In an interview with Radio Times, the English actor and author revealed that he came out when he was 19 “to anybody who mattered.” It was also confirmed during his interview with Evening Standard that Armitage has a male partner.

Alberto Lejaragga

The Spanish professional football player came out as gay on Twitter after writing a heartfelt message. The tweet was accompanied by a collage of photos where Lejaragga shared snaps of him and his boyfriend kissing and hugging.

Sources: popsugar.com, cosmopolitan.com, people.com, billboard.com