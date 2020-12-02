‘WAP’ Meltdowns, Photo Leaks & More: Our 10 Most Viewed 2020 Articles

2020 was like no other. COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) defined most of this year and became part of our daily vocabulary with our lives changing drastically due to this pandemic.

The topic of race was more present than ever due to the controversial deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain and many others where thousands took to the streets in protest of their demise.

We also were on the edge of our seats with the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden which concluded in the sweetest of ways and gave us a reason to finally be happy after months of pure chaos and confusion.

So what did you, the Instinct Magazine reader, find the most interesting to click on during 2020? Surprisingly a lot of what you enjoyed were items on the lighter side.

Our most clicked on pieces this year included a hilarious “WAP” meltdown, a controversial political figure caught in a compromising position and a ton of hot guys leaving little to the imagination.

Take a look at the top 10 most viewed Instinct Magazine articles of 2020 below.

10: Aaron Schock Gets Cozy With Eliad Cohen

“Totally not gay” Aaron Schock was seen applying sunscreen on social media superstar Eliad Cohen‘s back in Rio de Janeiro during the city’s annual Carnival event. This wouldn’t be something worth reporting on if it wasn’t for the disgraced politician’s anti-LGBTQ history. He voted against the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and opposed same-sex marriage during his time in Congress. But nice job lathering Eliad up, Schocky.

9: Chris Evans’ Very Naked 2020.

Chris Evans took over the internet in September when he accidentally leaked a photo of his d**k for the world to see. This was followed by other enticing videos of him doing a backflip into his pool shirtless (see above), showing off his chest tattoo and playing piano while gazing into the soul of his millions of fans.

8: Luke Evans’ Wild Chest Selfie.

Another Evans made our top ten list this year. This time around it was hunky actor Luke Evans who caught our attention with his delicious chest selfie he took during his time down under.

7: ‘Bachelorette’ Hunks Sweet Kiss

We regret to inform you that the cute smooch between Bachelorette vets Tyler Cameron and Matt James has been removed from the internet. There is, however, still plenty of photos of them shirtless and having fun together all over Instagram. So… yay!

6: Christopher Meloni Serves Quintessential Daddy

Christopher Meloni‘s daddy game was turned up to a whole new level this year with him constantly posting hot photo after hot photo. The one above grabbed your attention the most due to him giving us a taste of what it would be like to gaze into his eyes while taking care of his business.

Betsy Devos' nephew, Ben Wierda, the moment he realizes how tight his pants are pic.twitter.com/naCpnbR5Js — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 25, 2020

5: Betsy Devos’ Nephew’s VPL Primetime Moment

Ben Weirda, who is both Betsy Devos‘ nephew and Kathie Lee Gifford‘s son-in-law, had a severely awkward moment happen on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud when he realized just how tight his pants were.

4: Ansel Elgort’s Swing a Ding Ding

Paparazzi were able to get a glorious shot of actor Ansel Elgort playing basketball back in March. There was a lot to take in as he was not only shirtless but (apparently) wearing shorts with no underwear on.

3: Sam Asghari’s Birthday Celebration With Girlfriend Britney Spears

We were a tad surprised to see this article do so well as it was just a couple of photos of Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari cuddling ahead of his birthday. Then again he’s freaking handsome as hell so…

2: Leslie Jordan’s Reaction to “WAP”.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” was one of the biggest hits of 2020. Beloved actor Leslie Jordan recorded him listening to it for the first time where the lyrical content sent him into full on shock mode leaving millions in hysterics.

1: Calvin Harris’ Full Frontal Moment

Internationally-known DJ Calvin Harris‘ d**k pic somehow made its way onto the internet. And yes, it’s massive.