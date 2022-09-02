Thirst Tweets: Fans Want to Lick Ross Lynch’s WHAT?

Ross Lynch is having a big summer moment. And he’s got gay Twitter to thank for it.

The 26-year-old singer and actor was the latest to join Buzzfeed for their Celebrities Reading Thirst Tweets video series. From Dylan O’Brien to Bowen Yang, William Jackson Harper, John Cena, Troye Sivan, Manny Jacinto, and Lynch’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Gavin Leatherwood – many celebrities have read their fans’ thirst tweets for Buzzfeed. And when Ross Lynch recently read his, he was surprised by how many guys were writing them.

“Ross Lynch could snap me in half and use me like a glow stick on bonfire night,” says one thirst tweet read by Lynch, which prompted him to say. “I think half of these tweets are from boys…”

But it’s not like Ross Lynch can denying already knowing he has a solid gay following. After all, he was seen waving a rainbow flag around while performing just a week ago.

On top of that, Ross Lynch saw a spike in his popularity last month after he went on tour with his brother for their band The Driver Era. Lynch decided to punch up the sex appeal by taking his shirt off at every performance, and Gay twitter users noticed.

But we must remember, boys, that Ross Lynch is straight. He’s an ally, but waving the rainbow flag on stage wasn’t anything more than that. In fact, Lynch has been dating Jaz Sinclair since 2018. The two met while acting on Netflix’s Sabrina series and confirmed their relationship in 2020.

“I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life,” the actress shared via Instagram on the former Disney Channel star’s birthday in December 2020. “You’re my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it’s brightest when you’re close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest. I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it’s a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you. Words are never enough, so I’ll just have to smother you in kisses when you get back from hockey.”